Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jumbotron praise’ called out as a ‘strategy to start a controversy’

After the win against the Bucs, Aaron Rodgers proudly announced how the Jumbotron helped his team to defeat Brady’s men and as expected, NFL Twitter went bonkers.

It is true that Aaron Rodgers probably attracts more criticism than any other quarterback at this point. However, he has only himself to blame for it.

Time and again, Aaron has manufactured ways to stay in the news which has massively contributed to the backlash he faces on almost daily basis. So when his team was set to take on Brady’s Bucs, it was evident that if he ends up on the losing side, NFL fans will again bring in ayahuasca and will again reprimand him.

However, Rodgers was able to avoid all such conversations as the Packers ended up scripting a thrilling win against the Buccaneers. The game was dominated by the defenses as the 11 point lead the Packers gained till halftime proved just enough to defeat Brady’s men.

Aaron scored a couple of touchdowns in the game and most of the fan chatter would have been around how he has picked his team up in the absence of Davante Adams. However, during the post game interview, Aaron again said something that green lit another controversy.

Also read: $200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child

“He’s hungry for attention”: NFL Twitter again reprimands Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers explained how the Jumbotron helped his side to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. “Well they showed it on the previous play, too. It was a delay on both plays,” Aaron said on the Fox broadcast.

” Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something and I just passed on the information,” he added.

Actually, Tom Brady had brought the team within two on a TD pass to Russell Gage with 14 seconds left in the game but unfortunately, a penalty for delay in game and a failed two point attempt set them back 5 yards.

Aaron highlighted in the post game interview how his presence on mind caused that penalty which eventually resulted in a marginal victory for his team.

As expected, this did not go down well with a lot of fans who again called Rodgers out for unnecessarily trying to hog the limelight by creating a controversy out of nothing.

The guy who’s gotten more no calls on delay of games than anyone in NFL history talking about missed delay of games is beyond rich — RWC (@Angrydoc24) September 26, 2022

This makes zero sense — Ralph (@RHuizar2) September 25, 2022

Lol Jumbotron didn’t cause the penalty. Or the non penalty! A wins A win!! Go Bucs!! Well played GB — beachbum31882 (@beachbum31882) September 26, 2022

As Mike Pereira said, there’s an inherent second or so delay when the clock reaches 0. When the back judge sees the play clock expire, he looks immediately to the ball. If the ball is being snapped, there is no foul for DOG. Rodgers doesn’t know all like he thinks he does. — Tom (@BigintheClutch) September 26, 2022

Because he just wants to make sure the public & media see how smart he is — o b s 21 🐢 (@half7half11) September 26, 2022

The Packers will next take on the Patriots, whereas the Bucs are set to face the mighty Chiefs. Without a doubt, more entertainment is heading our way.

Also read: “Aaron Rodgers would be called a Diva for this”: NFL fans react as angry Tom Brady shatters another tablet