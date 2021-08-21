“Aaron Rodgers Just Uber Eat-ed And Watched Jeopardy All Day Long”: Shailene Woodley Revealed The Intense Preparation Her Fiancé Put Into Hosting Jeopardy

Aaron Rodgers loves football, and he loves Jeopardy, something his fiancé Shailene Woodley revealed when speaking about his prep for hosting the show.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ star is engaged to the Packers quarterback and has been very supportive and encouraging of her soon-to-be husband’s NFL career.

During the turmoil with the Packers’ front office this offseason, she was right by his side to support him, even throwing shade at Green Bay once to stick up for husband and what he was going throw.

Also Read: “Shailene Woodley Retweeted Stephen A. Smith’s Aaron Rodgers Defense”: Packers QB’s Fiance Hints At Underlying Issues With Green Bay Management

When Rodgers decided to host Jeopardy for a temporary two week gig, she also fully embraced the intense way Rodgers was prepping for the show.

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’ #NewsBreak 🥰 https://t.co/SqVCkOft9z — 💕Kathy💕🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🧀💚💛💚💛💚 (@KathyLovetro) August 18, 2021

Also Read: “Zach Wilson Is Better Than Trevor Lawrence And Justin Fields”: Jets Fans Are Hyped After Strong Showing From Rookie In NFL Preseason Game Vs. Packers

Shailene Woodley Recaps How Aaron Rodgers Only Stuck To Jeopardy And Uber Eats In Preparation For His Hosting Gig

Rodgers signed on to be a guest host earlier this year and his two week stint as the host of his favorite game show was a surreal moment for the reigning NFL MVP.

Ultimately, Rodgers was not made the permanent host of the show, probably because his time as one of the best quarterbacks in the league took away from practicing to be a game show host, but nevertheless, the Packers quarterback had a great time on the show.

Shailene Woodley took note of the incredible amount of work that went into preparing for that role, however, something that she was amazed by. In a sit-down with Seth Meyers earlier this year, she would remark:

“I would open the trash can and I would just see a bunch of empty to-go containers and milkshake cups that he had ordered on Uber Eats. And I was like, ‘You’ve literally just Uber Eat-ed and watched ‘Jeopardy’ all day long today’”

However, it was definitely not something she held against him. She was really appreciative of the work he was doing as it came off as inspiring to her:

“It was actually really inspiring to watch his steadfast commitment to learning every single part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ game. It was fun.”

The Packers star recently opened up about the Jeopardy gig and potentially hosting the show one day if the opportunity ever came to Adam Schein, and he was all in on the idea.

“Yeah, I definitely would have. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure.” Aaron Rodgers told @AdamSchein he would have taken the Jeopardy job if he was offered it. pic.twitter.com/QYEpScMnUi — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 20, 2021

Also Read: “It’s A Little Too Fast For Justin Fields Now” – Justin Fields Big Hit: NFL Fans Mock Bears Rookie After Getting Leveled In NFL Preseason Game Vs. Bills