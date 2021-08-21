“Zach Wilson Is Better Than Trevor Lawrence And Justin Fields”: Jets Fans Are Hyped After Strong Showing From Rookie In NFL Preseason Game Vs. Packers

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are having a good day against the Green Bay Packers in their second NFL preseason game.

The Jets currently lead the Packers 23-14 as Zach Wilson struck early, dealing passes left and right, making the most of his opportunity. The second overall pick in this year’s NFL draft has a lot of pressure on him to perform in the preseason after a disappointing training camp, and so far, he seems like he’s game for it.

The Jets rookie is done for the day, but not before he dealt some serious damage to the Green Bay Packers, making sure his mark was left on the field.

Also Read: “It’s A Little Too Fast For Justin Fields Now” – Justin Fields Big Hit: NFL Fans Mock Bears Rookie After Getting Leveled In NFL Preseason Game Vs. Bills

Zach Wilson Is Placed Over Trevor Lawrence And Justin Fields As Jets Fans Are Hyped For Their Rookie

Zach Wilson finished his preseason game by going 9/11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns while making great plays all over the field.

Zach Wilson ripped this pass to Corey Davis 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3eAyrsn6XF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 21, 2021

After a poor showing in training camp, something Wilson himself admitted, fans were all over the Jets decision to draft Wilson over some of the other options like Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or Mac Jones.

However, as the days go by, Wilson is starting to prove himself more and more. It is only preseason, but it’s hard to temper your excitement when you see your first round draft pick go out and perform. That led to takes like this on Twitter:

Better than Lawrence been saying this since before the draft 🤷‍♂️ — Dixon (@Dixonoliver23) August 21, 2021

He’s already doing better than Justin Fields — Rush (@rush_rosvall) August 21, 2021

Of course, it’s way to early to decide any of that for now, but it’s fun to see fans cheering on their rookie quarterbacks ahead of the regular season.

Also Read: “Rodney Adams Literally Slept On The Hospital Room Couch Yesterday”: Bears WR Had A Baby Daughter Before Mossing DB For 73 Yard Touchdown In NFL Preseason Game Vs. Bills