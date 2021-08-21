“It’s A Little Too Fast For Justin Fields Now” – Justin Fields Big Hit: NFL Fans Mock Bears Rookie After Getting Leveled In NFL Preseason Game Vs. Bills

Justin Fields had an impressive first preseason game after which he said he felt the game was ‘slow’, something fans are now using to mock him after his second game.

The Chicago Bears faced off against the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game with the main story of the game being Mitchell Trubisky’s return to his former team.

For the time being, it looks the former second overall pick got his revenge as he sliced up the Bears starting defense as he finished the day 20/28 for 221 yards and one touchdown while the Bills trounced the Bears 41-15.

After Justin Fields came into the game, he got his first taste of a huge hit in the NFL as he was absolutely destroyed on a play.

Also Read: “Rodney Adams Literally Slept On The Hospital Room Couch Yesterday”: Bears WR Had A Baby Daughter Before Mossing DB For 73 Yard Touchdown In NFL Preseason Game Vs. Bills

Justin Fields Big Hit: Fans Mock Bears Rookie After Huge Hit Vs. Bills

Last week, Fields was lighting up the Dolphins defense, making plays in both the passing and running game. He couldn’t be stopped and Bears fans, and the NFL world, got to see how great Fields could really be.

However, his second preseason game wasn’t as great. He finished the game 9/19 for 80 yards and rushing four times for an additional 46 yards while only compiling a rating of 59.1.

Fields was also lit up on one play, a play which was called back due to a helmet-to-helmet violation by Andre Smith, but nevertheless it was a scary moment for Chicago fans all around.

That’s a nasty hit on Justin Fields.pic.twitter.com/ovnrCRzTNT — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 21, 2021

After last week’s game, Fields was asked about how the speed of an NFL game was compared to a college game, and he had the following answer:

For whatever reason, some folks took issue with the, “It was actually kind of slow to me” comment from Bears QB Justin Fields last week (probably because it was taken out of context, but, alas). Anyway, he did address it today⤵️ pic.twitter.com/c6BTAt1ypS — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 21, 2021

After seeing the nasty hit on him this week, NFL fans jumped at the opportunity to mock Fields for claiming the NFL was slower than he expected.

It looks like it’s a little bit too fast for him now…..🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TvjIth5kRD — Michael Ewings (@b_ewings) August 21, 2021

But I thought the NFL was slow — Boots (@ChrisBooots) August 21, 2021

Also Read: “Competition with Gardner Minshew doesn’t bother me”: Trevor Lawrence is confident he’ll win Jaguars starting quarterback job even as Urban Meyer delays decision