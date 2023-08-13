“Aaron [Rodgers] Left a Really Well Run Company For a Poorly Run Company”: Colin Cowherd Sees the ‘Duck-Taped Jets Offense’ Crumbling This Season

Aaron Rodgers to the Jets was supposed to be a game-changing transition, with high hopes and soaring expectations. But the reality on the field during a scrimmage against the Panthers seemed to have dashed those initial aspirations. Reports from the practice game painted a picture of a struggling Jets offense, leaving Rodgers visibly frustrated.

Colin Cowherd, never one to mince words, didn’t shy away from pointing out what he saw in the Jets’ shortcomings. This candid critique from Cowherd has certainly raised eyebrows, especially among Jets fans who had been eagerly awaiting a triumphant era led by Rodgers. The pressure is on, and all eyes will be on the Jets to see if they can turn things around before the regular season kicks off.

Colin Cowherd Sounds the Alarm on the Jets’ Offensive Line After Rodgers’ Debut

In the Jets’ first preseason test, led by the much-anticipated arrival of Aaron Rodgers, things didn’t go as smoothly as many had hoped. The joint practice with the Carolina Panthers raised serious concerns. The Jets’ offensive line seemed to struggle to protect Rodgers and move the ball effectively.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/adsn_carolinas/status/1689406691685605376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Colin Cowherd, known for his straightforward opinions, had some blunt words about the Jets’ situation in the offensive end. He expressed worry about the offensive line, saying, “Aaron lived the real Jets QB life yesterday… This franchise is a Duane Brown injury at left tackle from being a mess”.

Cowherd emphasized that Rodgers will play behind a “duct-taped offensive line”. Not only this, Cowherd pointed out that Rodgers had the privilege of strong offensive lines during his time with the Green Bay Packers. Some of them even ranked among the top 10. His exact words while taking a jibe were, “Aaron [Rodgers] Left a Really Well Run Company For a Poorly Run Company”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHerd/status/1689680702886043648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This stark assessment from Cowherd has raised concerns among the New York Jets fans. The general consensus among the Jets faithful was that Rodgers’ arrival will elevate the team’s performance. With the NFL 2023 season already taking shape, it will be interesting to see if the Jets can address the offensive issues before the season gets going.

Can Rodgers Shine for the Jets?

The anticipation has been increasing as the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets gear up for their preseason game. Aaron Rodgers, who left the Packers’ well-established company, is now tasked with spearheading the Jets’ offensive charge. The expectations surrounding Rodgers and his new team are sky-high, with the media frenzy and trade storyline adding to the excitement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LegendSports7/status/1688885887029911552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the players take the field, all eyes will be on Rodgers. Can he elevate the Jets’ offense, which has been under scrutiny lately, and prove Colin Cowherd wrong? The fate of this preseason matchup could provide a glimpse into what the future holds for Rodgers and the Jets. Will Rodgers be the catalyst that transforms a “poorly run company” into a powerhouse? Will the doubters have more fuel for their skepticism? The stage is set, the players are ready, and football fans worldwide are holding their breath to find out the answers.