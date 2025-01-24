“That’s Why Philly Wants to Play at Home”: Wife Kelly Says Matthew Stafford’s Rams Lost to the Eagles Because of Snowy Weather

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit- Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite defeating the Vikings comfortably in the wild card, the Rams couldn’t make it to another NFC Championship. They lost to the Eagles on the road in what turned out to be a closely contested game.

They had the opportunity to win in the end but otherwise clutch Matthew Stafford couldn’t deliver as Philly’s defense stood tall. So why couldn’t Stafford and the Rams get a positive result? Well, Kelly Stafford blames the snowy Lincoln Field.

“I do believe if there was no snow in that game, we would have won that game. That is why home-field advantage is a thing in the playoffs. That is why Philly wants to play at home because they know how to do the element well and things like that.”

The snow gave the Eagles an advantage, which the team from Los Angeles found hard to get over.

In another divisional-round matchup between the Ravens and the Bills, Baltimore struggled in the snow. They had drops and fumbles and were unable to hold on to the ball. Meanwhile, Buffalo players were unfazed by the snow. Its called a “home advantage” for a reason.

Kelly Stafford revealed that the NFL doesn’t allow unfair advantages

On the same episode of the podcast, Kelly highlighted how the NFL prioritizes fairness by ensuring equal treatment and advantages for both teams. While home teams can prepare for weather conditions like snow, the league ensures that visiting teams are not left at a disadvantage. Both teams have access to essentials like thick coats, heated benches, and iPads to maintain a level playing field.

If, for instance, the heated benches for the away team malfunction, the NFL mandates that the home team turn off their bench heaters as well. This ensures the home team doesn’t gain an unfair advantage, reinforcing the league’s commitment to fairness and equity.

“Whatever is supplied to the home team, is also supplied to the away team. When it comes to things like big coats, the heated benches, iPads. If the iPads aren’t working or the heated benches aren’t working, the other teams have to turn theirs off. “

The Rams were certainly at a disadvantage, Kelly noted, as they couldn’t adequately prepare for snow or rain. However, weather forecasts often provide advanced warnings of such conditions.

It is not wild to suggest that Matthew Stafford and the team could have practiced at venues like MetLife Stadium in New York or Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh to better acclimate themselves.

After all, teams frequently travel for warm-weather training—so why not do the opposite? With the resources and financial power that NFL teams possess, they have the means to access other facilities or even simulate adverse weather conditions for better preparations.