JJ Watt Calls Out Double Standards Of Those Claiming Tua Tagovailoa Should’ve Slid

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks off the field with training staff after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Tua Tagovailoa situation has gotten a lot of folks feeling riled up – and that includes former NFL star JJ Watt. While the internet stratosphere was filled with concern for the QB, many also criticized him for not making a good judgment call on the field.

Many have questioned why the QB didn’t slide as opposed to going head-first into a seemingly unfavorable tackle. For JJ Watt, though, that’s just a bunch of hypocrisy, as the QB would’ve been criticized even if he had dodged the hit and “slid.”

In an impassioned rant on Twitter, Watt slammed those criticizing Tua for not sliding:

“Feels like a lot of those same people are the ones who would be crushing him if he slides and comes up short on 4th down in the red zone when his team is trying to muster any semblance of a comeback that they can.”

He called out the double standard, highlighting that if Tua had indeed protected himself, critics would’ve slammed him for not putting his health at risk for his team:

“It’s a bit of a double standard, in my opinion. Everybody wants to see modern-day gladiators, but they don’t want the guilt that comes along with it.”

Watts further emphasized that while quarterbacks may have an awareness of the first down marker before a play, the dynamics change once the play begins.

He argued that during the play, the quarterback is focused on executing his reads and navigating the field, often without a clear visual reference for the first down line, especially when scrambling under pressure from defenders.

The hypocrisy of the “armchair quarterbacks,” as he called them, and the unrealistic expectations from players baffled the former defensive end. However, not everyone agreed with his assessment.

Internet not convinced by Watt’s argument

Unfortunately, the former DE’s impassioned defense of Tua did little to assuage those who thought the QB should’ve slid. While many did thank him for putting their opinions into words, most did not seem interested in Watt’s assessment of the situation.

One fan in the comments questioned why Tagovailoa wasn’t wearing a Guardian Cap. For those who don’t know, Guardian Caps have been slowly rolled out in the NFL in recent years. They provide extra support on helmets and give players a far greater chance of avoiding injury with these often chaotic collisions that take place every single week.

Several others claimed that Watt’s assumption that Tua was not aware that he had made the first down was not entirely accurate. One fan explained:

JJ, luv u man but everyone in the stadium including himself knew he made the 1st. He chose not to slide. It's called operational awareness. Feel bad for Tua, seems like a good guy. — Joseph M. Baffoe (@_joebaffoe) September 13, 2024

Some others felt that given Tua’s history of concussions, fans and critics alike would’ve been more understanding of his decision to slide:

I get where you're coming from, but Tua specifically has a history with this. No one should or could criticize him sliding at that point imo. 1st down or not. — John Hartsfield (@JackmoveJohnny) September 13, 2024

Wrong. Dolphins fans have been begging him to slide for 3 seasons now. I even begged T. Hill to go down last year instead of fighting for an extra half a yard. Hill then rolled his ankle vs the Titans fighting for an extra half a yard. Also, Tua was 2-3 yards PASSED the first… — Edwin🎙️ (@EdwinSphere) September 13, 2024

At this moment in time, everyone is just watching and waiting to see what Tua Tagovailoa does next. He has an insane amount of talent and a deep love for the game but he must also consider the implications of multiple concussions on his long-term health.

Will he choose to retire or will he make a comeback, much like he did in 2022?