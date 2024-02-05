Who Will Sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 58?

Just a week away, the highly anticipated Super Bowl promises an epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As details unfold, fans are learning about exciting events awaiting. Among these cherished traditions is the performance of the National Anthem, accompanied by a spectacular and jaw-dropping flyover.

This year the honor of singing the Star-Spangled Banner goes to Reba McEntire, a renowned country artist and a distinguished member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. The tradition of having individual music icons perform the Anthem began in 1982 when Diana Ross delivered a memorable rendition in Michigan. Before that, the national anthem was often performed by marching bands or instrumentalists as reported by People.

Since that pivotal moment, the Super Bowl has featured performances by iconic singers such as Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, Cher, Billy Joel, and many more. McEntire will be making her debut in this prestigious lineup, following in the footsteps of last season’s honored artist, Chris Stapleton. Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.

As the anticipation builds for this grand event, fans can look forward to another memorable performance of the National Anthem by a music legend.

Who Will Be Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024?

Much like cherished traditions of the National Anthem and the exhilarating flyover, the SB halftime show has become a staple over the past three decades, ever since Michael Jackson’s iconic performance in 1993. Fans can rest assured as Usher is poised to grace the stage this season, following Rihanna’s captivating performance in 2023. The halftime shows, spectacle in their own right, last between 12 to 14 minutes. Usher, however, won’t be flying solo as the R&B sensation plans to collaborate with fellow artists, promising an unforgettable music experience.

In a noteworthy tribute to his contributions, Usher was bestowed with the “Key to the City of Las Vegas” in October by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear. The city also declared a special day, aptly naming it “Usher Raymond Day” in his honor. Expressing his enthusiasm for collaboration, Usher acknowledged the success he has achieved through joint efforts but remained tight-lipped about the specific artists who will share the stage with him.

“Without question, I am a man of collaborations, it’s part of the reason I have been as successful as I have been, both in creating music that the world sings, and also to the moments that the world remembers. I can’t give too much, because I don’t want to blow it.” as per Las Vegas Review Journal.

Even though he didn’t name names, the “My Boo” singer has made it clear that he plans to use the stage to acknowledge and pay tribute to Black artists who came before him and made a path to succeed in the music business. The R&B star is set to release his new album, Coming Home, on Feb. 9 which includes nearly 20 tracks and features artists like Latto, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, The-Dream, H.E.R., Summer Walker, and BTS’ Jung Kook as per Billboard.

Besides Usher, Post-Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be produced and arranged by Emmy-winning musical director/producer Adam Blackstone.

Super Bowl 58 promises to promises to be a spectacle. The 49ers will be looking to win their first SB since 1994 in what happens to be a repeat of the 2019 edition. The Chiefs are however will be looking to cement their dynasty. Super Bowl 59 will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans, which will host its 11th SB.