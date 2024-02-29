NFL Analyst Savagely Trolls Jerry Jones & Dak Prescott With Insanely Accurate Negotiation Chatter Mimicry

Dak Prescott over the last 5 years has been one of the most improved and consistent QBs of the league. The Mississippi State alum last season enjoyed perhaps his best season ever with a 69.5% completion percentage, 4516 passing yards, and a league-leading 36 passing TDs. Last season also saw the QB recording his career-best passing rating of 105.9. Since joining the Cowboys in 2016, Prescott has been a true asset breaking multiple franchise records in the process.

However, Prescott’s contract is currently in the final year and the Cowboys risk losing him as a free agent next summer. As per reports, Prescott is demanding a salary of around $60 million a year which is causing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones & Co. a headache. The debate hence around the NFL world is whether the Cowboys will offer a contract extension to Prescott and satisfy his demands or not.

Over the years, Jerry Jones has earned a reputation in the NFL world for being a master salesman. From tactful negotiations to taking the Cowboys from $150 million to 10$ billion valuation, Prescott surely knows his way around money. In the latest episode of The Herd, popular NFL analyst Colin Howherd along with his peer mimicked a potential salary negotiation between Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones. Colin, impersonating Jerry was simply hilarious as he got the Jerry Jones lingo to the point.

The cadence and accent meanwhile were so hilariously bad that one user noted – “That impression is hilariously bad and I just want to hear more of it.” As far as the content of the negotiations went, Colin used a cheeky El Paso pun to suggest that Jerry Jones would most likely stick to Mike Evans rather than pay $60 million to Dak.

“Dak you know I love ya. I love ya, Dak. I’ve paid ya, Dak. But right now, to be as good as San Francisco and Detroit, yeah you know that city down the road El Paso? I gotta El Paso on your 60 million a year.”

While many feel it should be a no-brainer to extend your best player amidst a lack of options, Jerry Jones and Cowboys management’s latest statement on the negotiations gives analysts like Colin an impression that Dak might not get his desired salary.

Will Dak Prescott Get What He Wants?

The Cowboys last won the Super Bowl in 1996. Since then, the team has come close multiple times but failed. Over the last few years, owner Jerry Jones hasn’t shied away from making his Super Bowl-winning intentions clearer. While they did make the playoffs this year, they certainly have the pedigree in them to challenge again. But to mount a challenge against the 49ers and Chiefs will require a solid QB.

Letting go of a world-class talent like Prescott would take the Cowboys a step backward from winning the Super Bowl. In a recent trip to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones divulged insights into the much anticipated Prescott extension saga. Jones first made it clear that he sees Prescott as a Cowboy. The VP emphasized his stance by revealing that the management is fully behind this train of thought.

When quipped about their intentions to extend Dak, Jones replied in absolute confidence. However, his explanation of the extension left a lot to be desired. Jones, in a PR-trained response, implied that the Cowboys are in talks to extend but both parties are talking different budgets.

“Oh yes, absolutely,” Jones replied. “You know, we want to be respectful of the negotiations and certainly we have our thoughts and our views. I’m sure Dak and his team have their thoughts and views. And we’ll continue to see how we bring those together.”

Cowboys fans are certainly not happy with this stance as Prescott is a fan favorite and many earmark him to be the man to bring the Super Bowl to Dallas.