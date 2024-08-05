Aaron Rodgers Missed the Season but Made NFL Top 100 List, Points Out ‘Disrespectd’ Bears CB

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers may be a top 10 QB of all time, but he certainly wasn’t top at anything last season. The four-time MVP played just four snaps before missing the rest of the season due to an ACL tear. However, that didn’t stop his peers from including him on the NFL’s top players list, much to the frustration of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

During Sunday’s press conference, Johnson expressed frustration with the top 100 list, finding it baffling that he was left out despite clinching both the Second Team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl nods.

Taking a dig at Aaron Rodgers, Johnson then pointed out that the Jets’ QB didn’t even play the entire season, however, he still made the list. The star cornerback couldn’t fathom the fact that 100 players were better than him, and felt somewhat disappointed with how players around the league made a terrible mistake.

“It’s bullsh*t. There ain’t no way. I don’t know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not being a top 100 guy. Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play the season, and he was voted (92nd). 100% it’s disrespectful. Whatever it is, it happened. Ain’t no way 100 guys are better, especially guys who didn’t play or who were hurt and played half.”

#Bears All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson on being left off the NFL’s Top 100 list: “It’s bull****. There ain’t no way … Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted. … It’s disrespectful.” ( @dave_bfr)pic.twitter.com/rpQuCuIE7d — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2024

Notably, Jaylon had a stellar season in Chicago last year. He finished it with 31 tackles and 4 interceptions and was the highest-rated CB at the end of the season, according to the PFF Score.

Moreover, as per the ESPN list of the best CBs compiled by Jeremy Fowler, Johnson was 8th best in his position coming into 2024. Due to his sparkling performances, the Bears rewarded him with a 4-year $76 million contract, making him the highest-paid corner in the NFL.

That being said, most fans agreed with Jaylon’s sentiment. However, some also felt that he unnecessarily disrespected A-Rod based on something beyond his control.

Fans react to Rodgers making the list ahead of Jaylon

Not so surprisingly, the majority of fans sympathized with Johnson, noting that he rightly highlighted the obvious flaws of the list. They also included L’Jarius Sneed in the discussion, who was ousted from the Top 100.

However, some felt that Johnson singled out Rodgers due to the QB’s former Packers affiliation (the Bears’ biggest divisional rivals). One fan specifically noted that the list reflects the opinions of other players, who still respect A-Rod’s abilities despite his age and injury, while the same cannot be said for the Bears’ player. See for yourself:

The list has repeatedly come under scrutiny, with many calling it biased and irrelevant. Even Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who has positioned himself as the best player in the league, found himself ranked 4th, which sparked a lot of scrutiny online.

Arguably, both Jaylon Johnson and Aaron Rodgers now have something to prove this season.