Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Names Chad Johnson the Best Route Runner He Has Ever Seen: “He Started Something Very Different With His Releases”

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson settles the matter definitively in the never-ending debate about the best route runner in football. According to the star CB, the legendary Bengals receiver Chad Johnson holds the crown as the best route runner that he has ever seen. Johnson’s assertion sparks curiosity, inviting football enthusiasts to delve into the nuanced artistry of route running that sets Ocho Cinco apart in the eyes of a fellow player.

Advertisement

The Bears star unequivocally designated Chad Johnson as the supreme route runner in football. Johnson commended Ocho’s innovative approach to releases, emphasizing his ability to deceive defenders with nuanced movements. For Jaylon, Chad Johnson’s transformative impact in the NFL has reshaped the narrative of who truly stands as the pinnacle of this intricate craft.

“Ever seen? Ocho Cinco. I think he stated something very different with his releases. You have somebody that can make things look like one thing and run in the opposite direction. All that plays into a big part of being a good route runner.” Said Jaylon Johnson.

Advertisement

Chad Johnson’s prowess in route running stands as a testament to his ability to create separation. If we talk about the elite artistry of his footwork, it could be considered a nuanced dance. A strategic game where subtle movements during passing plays become the key to unlocking tight coverage or finding oneself wide open.

Chad Johnson Was Once Moved to Tears by Davante Adams’ Route Running

Johnson’s excellence in this craft made it look so easy for the viewers. He navigated the tangled dance of cat-and-mouse with poise. According to Chad Johnson, the essence of elite route running lies in efficiency. It is the ability to navigate from point A to B with precision. He says it transcends the need to be the fastest, and it’s more about understanding defensive strategies, avoiding diversion, and covering ground within the three-second time frame in the NFL.

Fundamentally, Ocho feels, it’s about swift transitions, minimal wasted movements, and securing the catch, a philosophy where substance triumphs over mere speed and flashiness. Nevertheless, the former NFL star once found himself emotional after seeing Davante Adams masterfully execute the art of route running. In an NSFW video on Twitter, Johnson disclosed that Adams shared footage of his route-running during training camp.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ochocinco/status/1166913106133618688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He then posted another video saying, “If I have to cry watching this sh*t, so should you.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ochocinco/status/1556041930651344899?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Johnson lauded Adams for his exceptional footwork and the precision of his routes, as he was seen overwhelmed with emotion. The tears in Ocho Cinco’s eyes showed genuine admiration for Davante Adams’ unparalleled skills.