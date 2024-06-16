Aaron Rodgers Sends Shockwaves on Rumors of His Ayahuasca Retreat: “He’s Genuinely Not Real”

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers cannot stay out of the headlines, even when he is out of sight. The Jets QB missed the mandatory minicamp, sparking harsh criticism and doubts about his commitment to the team. Yet, for the past few days, he hasn’t made any comments about his whereabouts, with recent reports now placing him at an Ayahuasca retreat.

According to a recent report from MailOnline, rumors are flying around that Rodgers has been away on the well-known plant medicine retreat. He is no stranger to such retreats, having attended one in March earlier this year.

REPORT: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be away on an ayahuasca retreat, instead of attending mandatory minicamp, @MailOnline reports. Roger spent some time at a retreat in Costa Rica this March, already. pic.twitter.com/s0tNAPFz5O — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 16, 2024

Surprisingly, however, it turns out that most fans aren’t at all concerned by what A-Rod was doing. They flocked to social media, with some asserting that the QB has his own unique way of preparing, therefore, everyone should leave him be. They believe Rodgers has been in the league for almost two decades and has earned the right to do whatever he wants in the off-season.

On the other hand, there are also a few who couldn’t believe Aaron would leave his teammates for a ‘high.’ Some even went as far as to say that the QB is no longer in the game and should just retire. See for yourselves:

Another chimed in and stated,

He’s in year 20 dude doesn’t need to be going thru walk thru. He was the for voluntary and told them he wouldn’t be there — Donja (@iDonja_) June 16, 2024

A user stated,

He’s fine. Let the man prepare how he wants. we are winning and you all can’t handle what’s coming for you. Shook — ̲̲̲̲̲̲̅̅̅̅̅̅ 48 (@Justin4ocho) June 16, 2024

A fan quipped,

As he should be. He needs to get his mind and body right. — Smart T. Jones (@exhaustedBS) June 16, 2024

Someone commented,

So getting high is more important to him than being the Jets QB — Burns2NYG (@mpmoran19) June 16, 2024

Yet another said,

I said it the other day. Jets better be getting their 2nd string QB ready because Rodgers’ head isn’t in the game at all. He’s an empty uniform at this point. — DW Catfish (@Dingo3075) June 16, 2024

Notably, Rodgers has time and time again claimed that an Ayahuasca retreat has helped him bolster his stats, even claiming that it helped him win back-to-back MVPs. However, several fans and experts alike, feel otherwise.

Senior NFL Reporter Has His Say on Rodgers’ Absence

Rich Eisen was recently joined by Albert Breer on his show, during which the duo speculated about Rodgers’ possible whereabouts during his absence from the minicamp. Breer suggested that the QB was at a location known to the Jets but kept undisclosed due to the negative stigma attached to it.

He wryly noted that Rodgers is known for his openness to unconventional experiences, so the recent secrecy seems somewhat peculiar. Thus, the Jets’ front office might have chosen not to reveal Rodgers’ location to the media or the rest of the team, aiming to maintain some credibility and discipline within their ranks. This decision could have led to labeling his absence as unexcused, sparking a media circus, and opening up a can of worms.

“He is somewhere they couldn’t excuse to maintain credibility with the locker room but would be expected, would not be out of left field for him. He has been known to open his mind at times to all the possibilities. Robert Saleh and the front office were apprised of this,” Breer added.

It’s also worth mentioning that A-Rod previously spoke about his use of Ayahuasca on the Pat McAfee Show, explaining how it helped him overcome the shame and guilt he experienced as a child.

Trying the psychedelic plant allowed him to love himself on a much deeper level and significantly improve his mental health. This is why Rodgers is critical of people with limited knowledge about this psychedelic plant, who label the plant as a drug.

While it might be an unconventional approach, anything that helps an athlete prepare mentally and physically is valuable. It was a misstep on the Jets’ part not to consider this in their scheduling if they expected Aaron to take part in the minicamp.

This story will stick out like a sore thumb if the club falters at the start of the season. However, if Rodgers manages to win a few games and break the team’s playoff drought, all will be forgiven and forgotten.