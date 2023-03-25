Aaron Rodgers Has a New Ayahuasca Buddy in Controversial Boxer Jake Paul

The tale of Ayahuasca and Aaron Rodgers is a never-ending one. Ever since the NFL quarterback admitted having experienced this Psychedelic brew, fans have been trolling him constantly every time he lost a game. Well, no more because a new celebrity has joined the club, and turns out, he is inspired by the veteran too.

Professional boxer and social media personality Jake Paul revealed that he joined the NFL legend last time they did Ayahuasca together. It was indeed a surreal experience, and claims to have understood why A-Rod spoke highly about it.

Jake Paul follows Aaron Rodgers on the Ayahuasca journey

The 26-year-old boxer faced a terrible setback lately after he lost a crucial game against Tommy Fury. Since then, he has been spending some productive time with friends, and family and giving interviews for various podcasts. While speaking to FOX Sports, the boxer mentioned the necessity of staying out and recreating himself before going into the ring again.

That’s when he spoke about Ayahuasca and claimed to have spent time with A-Rod. “Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca,” Paul said in the interview.

“He’s more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind,” he added. In fact, the controversial star also highlighted doing a darkness retreat later this year. He finds it necessary before getting back to work.

Rodgers says using Psychedelics helped him tackle the fear of death

The former NFL MVP used to get traumatized speaking about death since childhood. However, Ayahuasca changed his perspective on looking at things. Before the 2022 season, he appeared on the Pat McAfee show and admitted to using this brew for the first time.

“Ayahuasca, and psilocybin actually, really helped me with that and relieved a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die,” Rodgers said in the interview, per Forbes.

In no time, this revelation circulated across media platforms, and people found this an opportunity to troll him, especially after the season concluded. The veteran showcased his career-low performance and got knocked out without making a playoff appearance. It remains to be seen whether his Ayahuasca saves him in New York after he signs a new deal with the Jets.