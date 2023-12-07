Aaron Rodgers Shares Thoughts on the Growing Narrative of His ‘Fake Achilles Injury’

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during pre game warm ups. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles during the season opener against the Bills and found himself out for the remainder of the season. Nobody expected him to play anytime soon, considering it takes 9-12 months for an injury of that sort to heal properly.

However, A-Rod has rapidly shown improvement after tearing his Achilles just three months ago. Leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else in recovery, he has signaled his intent to return to the field this season. He has been teasing fans with updates about his recovery and appears to be on a mission to return early.

The Jets and Robert Saleh have now opened a 21-day practice window for the four-time NFL MVP and there is a possibility that he will be their shot-caller by week 16.

Watching the Jets’ QB magically recover this fast raised some serious eyebrows. There even exists a narrative that he never sustained the season-ending injury. In the latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, A-Rod was asked about the narrative.

Aaron Rodgers Quashes the Rumors Surrounding His Injury

Since his return to practice, Rodgers has become the center of attention, even sparking a few controversies. A-rod was asked back on the Pat McAfee Show about the false narrative out there that he was faking the injury. While discussing the rumors, Rodgers said,

“Well, I am trying to do something that no one has ever done before,” followed by, “There was a time a few years ago when anybody who had any ideas outside of the mainstream narrative and normal thought process was called the C-word. I am glad that more people are joining the ranks, questioning things.”

The former Packers man wasn’t angry about the narrative that people were peddling. He further stated that he respects everyone’s opinion, however wild and misguided it may be.

It is not surprising that the Super Bowl XLV champ is willing to return to the field this early. During the early days of his recovery, Rodgers signaled a possibility of an early return if the Jets made the playoffs. He earlier said,

“Give me all your doubts, and timetables because all I need is that 1% extra inspiration to come back.”

The Jets are currently 4-8 and take on the Texans in Week 14. It would take a miracle for them to make the playoffs. The QB room has been a revolving door this season since A-Rod’s unfortunate injury. Wilson initially took over the reins after Rodgers’ season-ending injury. After some ineffective performances, he found himself on the bench for a couple of matches. Both Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian stepped in for him. But their offense worsened. Wilson is once again expected to start for the Jets next week.

Rodgers feels there is no harm in coming back because if he tears his Achilles again, it would leave him with plenty of recovery time before the start of the next season. But the question that is on everyone’s minds is: should he come back considering their season is almost over? Waiting would be better, as the Green Gang have a better draft position for a rebuild. A reunion with Devante Adams is also on the cards.