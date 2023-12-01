Aaron Rodgers Speaks Up on the Struggling Jets Offensive Line While Eyeing an Early Return

The Jets’ offensive line has been struggling since the start of the 2023 season. It was one of the most talked about topics before the season even started, and Aaron Rodgers has come full circle with it. In the current season, the Jets’ offense has scored only 12 touchdowns and ranks third in the AFC West.

The New York Jets wanted a better season for which they roped in former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers early in the offseason. However, Rodgers left early with an Achilles tear in the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. Eyeing an early return, the sidelined QB aims to take a gamble and trust the offensive line, which the team has changed multiple times this season.

On Thursday, the star QB spoke to the media for the first time after returning to practice. According to The Athletic’s senior writer, Zack Rosenblatt, the media asked Rodgers about his return this season and if he would hesitate to play due to the current state of the Jets’ offensive line. The 39-year-old QB said,

“Not really. The quarterback’s job is to make sure everybody gets on the same page, get the ball out (quickly). There’s been some up and down play with the line at times for sure but you gotta make the system work for you.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZackBlatt/status/1730347256656666925?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The four-time MVP expressed confidence, mentioning that a quarterback’s responsibility is to ensure that all players understand the game plan and work together. Additionally, they need to get the ball as soon as possible during their snaps. Rodgers also mentioned that he was considering returning to play, even though there’s a possibility of getting injured again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZackBlatt/status/1730334859405541512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A-Rod believes that even if he were to get injured, he could recover in about 5-6 months, which he finds acceptable. He doesn’t see it as a big problem, as he will have enough time to recover and get back on the field before the next season commences. Aaron Rodgers remains open to playing in the Jets game before Week 16, expressing that “Anything is possible”.

The New York Jets Aim for Offensive Line Stability

The Green Gangs are struggling with a 4-7 record and will be looking for a win in the Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets will be changing their starting lineup on the offensive line for the ninth time this season. However, this time it is because some injured players like OT Duane Brown, OT Mekhi Becton, and OL Wes Schweitzer are expected to make a return this week.

The Jets’ head coach, Robert Saleh, wants his O-Line to be healthier and wants the same five players to keep playing together in continuity for the upcoming games, which will help them understand each other better and play well. The team hasn’t had the same five players start in games since Week 5, except for Jets’ guard Laken Tomlinson, who hasn’t missed any games this season. They hope that having more consistent players will make their offensive line stronger.