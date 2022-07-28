Aaron Rodgers Takes a Shot at His Ex-Superstar Wide Receiver Davante Adams Who Left for $142 Million to Raiders

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were best friends and a QB-WR combo that gave defenses nightmares. Now, they are on different teams reminiscing about their time together.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were arguably the most dangerous QB-WR combination for the last 2 seasons. Adams’ route running and separation skills were instrumental in Rodgers taking home the MVP award during those seasons as well.

With the wide receiver market being reset by costly signings starting with Christian Kirk, many of the top tier receivers began to ask for more money. Davante Adams was one of these wide receivers who declined to play on the franchise tag.

Sensing that they would lose Davante, the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders gave the Packers their 2022 first and second round picks.

Following this trade, the Raiders quickly signed Davante to a 5 year extension worth nearly $142 million. It was the richest ever contract for a wide receiver at the time of signing.

This trade reunited Davante Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. Adams has long wanted to play with Carr once again on the NFL level. Their rapport in college was impeccable, resulting in 39 touchdowns and 3,307 yards between 2012 and 2013.

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers lost his favorite and most productive target in Adams without finding a replacement in the draft. The Packers wide receivers room now consists of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Christian Watson taking bigger roles.

Adams compared his new quarterback with no accolades to his old quarterback, the legendary Aaron Rodgers

Adams started this friendly beef by mentioning that “any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer… it is going to be a bit of an adjustment.” The intentions in this statement were to support his new quarterback, Derek Carr.

However, NFL fans found this to be hilarious, comparing Derek Carr to a Super Bowl MVP who has 4 regular season MVPs as well. Rodgers found it funny as well.

Referring to this statement by Davante, Rodgers made a dry joke about it after his first day of training camp. When asked about the adjustment from Davante to Lazard, Rodgers joked “that there would be an adjustment going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer.”

Adams is certainly on the path to become a Hall of Famer with his route running and pass catching skills. His productivity is second to none over the last few seasons. Allen Lazard has usually been second or third fiddle to Davante, only producing a fraction of him.

Aaron Rodgers on going from Davante Adams to Allen Lazard as WR1: “I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.” pic.twitter.com/pBveMG5Qqh — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022

Knowing Rodgers has a dry sense of humor, it is more than likely that Rodgers was just making a joke. But there is also a possibility that Rodgers took a shot at Davante since he was not showing any emotion while making the comment.

Whatever it may be, the two players are looking forward to success on their respective teams. The Packers have started a trend of choking in the playoffs and the Raiders have been knocking on the door of the playoffs. Let’s see if that will change this season.

