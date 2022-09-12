“Aaron Rodgers throwing passes to ayahuasca hallucinations”: NFL Twitter destroys Packers QB after disappointing loss against Vikings

The Green Bay Packers suffered a crushing defeat against the Vikings and as expected, NFL fans left no stone unturned in reprimanding Aaron Rodgers.

There is no doubt about the fact that Aaron Rodgers is indeed one of the most talented quarterbacks in the competition at this point. After all, winning back to back MVPs at the highest level is no joke.

However, NFL fans were just a little skeptical about how his team will perform in absence of a star receiver like Davante Adams. As it turns out, their skepticism was right as in their season opener, the Packers ended up struggling big time.

The Vikings came out all guns blazing against the Packers. Outplaying Aaron’s unit, they had attained a massive 17-0 lead in the first half only.

Also Read: Did Aaron Rodgers date Erin Andrews? Take a look at $200 million QB’s fascinating dating history

Aaron Rodgers struggles to make an impact against the Vikings

While the team from Green Bay tried scripting a comeback in the third quarter, their attempts and hopes were crushed by the Minnesota-based franchise.

The game ended 23-7 in favor of the Vikings and as expected, Twitter was flooded with reactions. Aaron finished the game with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Aaron has been very vocal about how ayahuasca has changed his life in recent interviews. So as soon as the game ended, fans started speculating if it was the ayahuasca effect that didn’t allow him to perform well in the season opener.

Aaron Rodgers might need an ayahuasca session tonight. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 11, 2022

Maybe Aaron Rodgers should stop using ayahuasca to get in touch with his inner soul and start using ayawalkthroughs to get in touch with his wide receivers — connor (@rockiesVSconnor) September 11, 2022

Aaron Rodgers just threw a pass to an ayahuasca hallucination. — Karlo ♥︎ Takki (@KarloTakki) September 11, 2022

Ayahuasca Aaron Rodgers without Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/RuprOm3RP5 — YMI Thisway (@chadstanton) September 11, 2022

Vikings defense hittin’ Aaron Rodgers harder than ayahuasca ever could — TiNo 🥁 (@tnorri25) September 11, 2022

While it was evident that Rodgers would attract criticism if his team fails to deliver, one has to admit that he wasn’t the only reason due to which the Packers failed.

Aaron didn’t get much support from his teammates and the end result was a monumental disappointment. As it turns out, last year’s Super Bowl champions LA Rams have lost their season opener, so have the runner ups Cincinnati Bengals and the reigning MVPs team has met a similar fate.

Although these are early days and we still need a lot more game action to determine exactly which team stands where, the lackluster show by the Packers in the beginning has really enraged the fans.

Without a doubt, Packers are missing their champion wide receiver Davante Adams and some of the younger guys would have to step up in order to get their team back in the reckoning.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes was one pick away from Sean Payton featuring him as Drew Brees’ successor