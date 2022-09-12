NFL

“Aaron Rodgers throwing passes to ayahuasca hallucinations”: NFL Twitter destroys Packers QB after disappointing loss against Vikings

"Aaron Rodgers throwing passes to ayahuasca hallucinations": NFL Twitter destroys Packers QB after disappointing loss against Vikings
Shubham Bhargav

Previous Article
Charles Barkley recounts a legendary tale of a failed Lakers trade and how he played drunk
Next Article
"We have got a little bit of time": Andrew McDonald opens up on David Warner's opening partner after Aaron Finch's ODI retirement
NFL Latest News
"Aaron Rodgers throwing passes to ayahuasca hallucinations": NFL Twitter destroys Packers QB after disappointing loss against Vikings
“Aaron Rodgers throwing passes to ayahuasca hallucinations”: NFL Twitter destroys Packers QB after disappointing loss against Vikings

The Green Bay Packers suffered a crushing defeat against the Vikings and as expected, NFL…