Did Aaron Rodgers date Erin Andrews? Take a look at $200 million QB’s fascinating dating history

Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers has dated quite a few celebrities. However, his alleged relationship with sportscaster Erin Andrews still remains a mystery.

Aaron Rodgers is one of a kind. The man is one of the finest quarterbacks in the sport at this time, however, his tendency to make controversial statements land him in trouble every now and then.

One just can’t forget his expert analysis on Covid vaccines, on trying ‘ayahuasca,’ and on a number of other subjects. It would be fair to say that the QB knows how to stay in the news.

Apart from all this, the $200 million worth QB also made the headlines for dating a number of celebrities. In fact, he was also rumored to be dating renowned sportscaster Erin Andrews.

The rumor began when Erin and Aaron were reportedly spotted having lunch together in Green Bay a few years back. Moreover, when Rodgers was asked to address the rumors, he had responded by saying that “it wasn’t anyone’s business.”

Also Read: $250 million QB Tom Brady received $960,000 loan during pandemic and then purchased a multi-million-dollar boat

From Olivia Munn to Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers has been linked to a number of celebrities

As expected, this statement further escalated the rumors. However, it would be incorrect to assume that the sports figures dated one another as they never officially confirmed it and no actual evidence that could verify the rumors ever came out in the mainstream.

Apart from Erin, Aaron has been linked to a lot of other celebs as well. Back in 2011, he was briefly linked to Jessica Szohr. They apparently gave their relationship another chance in 2014 but things didn’t work out as they had very different schedules and weren’t able to spend time together at all.

After Jessica, Aaron dated renowned actress Olivia Munn. Olivia openly talked about her relationship with Aaron. She also claimed that she encouraged Aaron to fix things with his parents.

In 2017, Aaron was briefly linked to SI swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach. The Green Bay QB then dated Danica Patrick and the couple really seemed to enjoy each other’s company. The relationship lasted more than 2 years.

Aaron then dated another well-known actress Shailene Woodley. In 2021, the two stars shocked everyone by announcing that they were engaged but things didn’t pan out well as they called off the wedding.

There were several reports that Aaron wanted to get back together with Shailene but nothing really changed and the couple finally decided to go their separate ways.

Also Read: “Hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw to himself”: $8 million worth Bears legend destroys Packers for losing Davante Adams, making their games look ‘like playing fetch’ with his dog