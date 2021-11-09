“Aaron Rodgers took coronavirus advice from a UFC commentator and comedian”: Shannon Sharpe is furious Packers QB is equating his anti-vaxx fight with Martin Luther King’s civil rights protest

Aaron Rodgers has been under fire recently because of how he lied about his vaccination status. His justification has enraged Shannon Sharpe.

The Packers quarterback initially told the whole world that he was ‘immunized’ in a press conference earlier this year. However, after contracting Covid-19, it was revealed that Rodgers hadn’t actually been vaccinated.

Rodgers contracting Covid-19 on its own isn’t too bad, but when you add in the fact that he lied about his vaccine and then proceeded to violate Covid-19 protocols for an unvaccinated player, it really makes you pause and think. People’s lives are at risk here, and what Rodgers did was completely irresponsible.

AARON RODGERS: “This idea that it’s the pandemic of the unvaccinated, it’s a just a total lie… If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting covid and spreading covid?… Personal health decision should be private.” pic.twitter.com/O8BspdAdgS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2021

Shannon Sharpe blasts Aaron Rodgers for using Martin Luther King in his justification

As you saw in the clip above, Rodgers came on the Pat McAfee show to explain why he did what he did, and what he truly believes about the Covid-19 vaccine and pandemic in general. Regarding his lie, Rodgers said that he had “received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status.”

The NFL didn’t buy the treatment as legitimiate and rejected the appeal and ruled him unvaccinated. Rodgers also quoted Martin Luther King, saying that people have “moral obligation to object to unjust rules.” The Packers quarterback also mentioned that he was allergic to a specific ingredient in the mRNA vaccines (not saying which specific one).

Another interesting point Rodgers brought up was that he was taking medical advice from UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Shannon Sharpe found this to be very problematic (along with everything else Rodgers said).

Sharpe couldn’t fathom how Rodgers was listening to someone who commentates for the UFC for advice on how to fight a virus (makes sense honestly), and was particularly shocked that Rodgers was equating his fight against the NFL to MLK’s fight for civil rights, citing it as the “highest form of white privilege” he had ever seen.

Aaron Rodgers is taking medical advice from a comedian/UFC commentator and quoting Dr. King 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DJhVCgz9rU — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 8, 2021

Shannon Sharpe does have a point. Everyone should do their part in stopping the pandemic, and currently, the vaccine is the best way to go about it. If you choose not to get the vaccine, that may be your choice, but don’t try to impose it on to others and compare it to social rights movements.

