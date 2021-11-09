NFL

“Aaron Rodgers took coronavirus advice from a UFC commentator and comedian”: Shannon Sharpe is furious Packers QB is equating his anti-vaxx fight with Martin Luther King’s civil rights protest

Aaron Rodgers
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Maybe a Super Over..": Gary Stead remembers 2019 WC Final ahead of England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers
“Aaron Rodgers took coronavirus advice from a UFC commentator and comedian”: Shannon Sharpe is furious Packers QB is equating his anti-vaxx fight with Martin Luther King’s civil rights protest

Aaron Rodgers has been under fire recently because of how he lied about his vaccination…