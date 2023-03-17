Aaron Rodgers Trade Stuck in Limbo? Jets & Packers Not Finding Middle Ground on Compensation Is Further Complicating Things

Aaron Rodgers has spoken. He wants to play for the New York Jets. After months of speculation, the NFL community now finally knows what Rodgers has planned for himself. However, it seems the Packers are not willing to just let him go. It seems while Rodgers has made up his mind, the Jets and the Packers are struggling to find common ground when it comes to deciding what Rodgers is worth.

The Packers’ disappointing run last season almost surely ended the 18-year relationship between them and Aaron Rodgers. While nothing was concrete, it was obvious that Rodgers wasn’t going to stay in Green Bay any longer. While he had a number of options, it seems he picked the Jets for the opportunity to work with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett once again.

The Jets think the Packers’ demands For Aaron Rodgers are outrageous

It is no secret anymore that the Packers are not really interested in keeping Rodgers. What’s even more obvious, is New York’s desperation to have the veteran QB play for them. It seems, the Packers are in a great position to take advantage of the Jets, and they seem to be doing it. While they haven’t demanded compensation as was given for the likes of Russell Wilson, the Jets are still not happy.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, the Packers are demanding a first-round pick, and protection for 2025 if Rodgers plays in 2024. One can see why the Jets are not very comfortable accepting this deal. One could even say that this is an act of petty revenge, that the Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst is trying to get back at Rodgers, for wanting him fired a few years ago.

Also Read: Jalen Carter, Who Recently Surrendered in Athens Crash Case, Fails to impress Scouts at Georgia Pro Day

How long can either team wait to get this deal done and dusted?

Naturally, one can’t expect this stalemate to last forever. One side will have to compromise. Though it is still doubtful as to which side will be the one to budge. The Packers certainly don’t need to act quickly. In fact, it seems they can wait right up until the start of the season when the $58.3 million option bonus in his contract becomes a guaranteed base salary.

The Jets obviously want this deal done right now. However, realistically speaking, they don’t need to have Rodgers in the facility soon. His presence in pre-season games isn’t all that vital, though they might want him to attend training camp. The only thing to come out of this delay from the Packers would be an enraged Rodgers, determined to destroy any and all teams that dare to face him this year.

Also Read: Jakobi Meyers Is Visibly Hurt After Patriots Pull a “Cold” Move & Sign Juju Smith-Schuster Right After Letting the WR Go