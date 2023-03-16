Jakobi Meyers Is Visibly Hurt After Patriots Pull a “Cold” Move & Sign Juju Smith-Schuster Right After Letting the WR Go

Former Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers left New England for Las Vegas this offseason. That departure hasn’t come all that easily for Meyers. He is leaving a team that signed him as an undrafted free agent, and the place he spent 4 years at. However, it seems he might be slightly disappointed, if not hurt, with the Patriots’ decision to sign Kansas City Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster. That too, right after Meyers left.

Meyers went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft and was picked up by the Patriots. In the 4 years he played for the Patriots, he established himself as a threat in the receiver corps. With over 218 receptions for 2,547 yards, it is no wonder that the Raiders decided to give him a $33 million contract. Though Meyers is more likely to ask why the Patriots did not offer him that.

Cold world lol https://t.co/YtYqjrymUw — Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) March 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers hurt after the Patriots decide to choose Smith-Schuster over him

While Meyers has not been direct with his feelings about the chain of events, his Tweet in response to the news says a lot. Replying to Ian Rapoport’s Tweet breaking the news about Smith-Schuster’s deal, he wrote, “Cold world lol”. It is obvious he is just hurt because he never intended to leave the Patriots. Money could not be an issue, as both players have signed the same deal with their respective teams.

JuJu Smith -Schuster is leaving a Super Bowl winning squad behind to join the Patriots on a 3-year, $33 million contract. While his addition will definitely boost the Patriots’ offense, the bigger question will be how will the Chiefs replace him. They don’t exactly have a ton of wide receivers to choose from. Maybe they’ll consider signing Odell Beckham Jr. as his replacement. That could be exciting to watch.

Meyers heads to Las Vegas to join Jimmy Garoppolo in a rebuilt Raiders offense

Jakobi Meyers is not the only new addition to the Raiders’ struggling offense. Jimmy Garoppolo, the former 49ers signal caller, will be joining Meyers on the Raiders roster. Perhaps Meyers realized that Jimmy G’s arrival in Vegas would unlock the potential many have claimed this offense has. Maybe that is why he decided to come over and be a part of a team that could really challenge for the championship.

The Raiders’ new signings do make them a force to be reckoned with in 2023. Their biggest rivals in the division, though, come in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs. With Patrick Mahomes leading that offense, the Raiders will have to put in 110% to even think about bagging the division title. Will the Raiders make the playoffs this time around? How will they fare against Mahomes and the Chiefs?

