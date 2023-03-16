Jalen Carter, Who Recently Surrendered in Athens Crash Case, Fails to impress Scouts at Georgia Pro Day

Jalen Carter’s draft stock has taken yet another hit. What was supposed to be his one shot at displaying his skills to the NFL community, ended up being yet another disappointing turn of events for him. Jalen Carter was unable to finish his position drills during Georgia’s Pro Day, owing to “heavy breathing and cramping up”.He even declined to do the other workouts, including the 40-yard dash.

Once considered a potential #1 draft pick for this year’s draft, Carter has had a few too many misfortunes along the way. Even during the Combine, Carter opted to skip the workouts, instead only planning on appearing for the interview. That did not happen either after he was arrested in connection to a car crash in January, that resulted in the deaths of a Georgia Bulldogs teammate and a staff member.

Update: Georgia DL Jalen Carter couldn’t finish his position drills due to breathing heavily and cramping up, according to @Mark_Schlabach Reports say he showed up 9 pounds heavier at his Pro Day than he was at the combine. He declined to run a 40.pic.twitter.com/v7bQ61XIem — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 15, 2023

Jalen Carter fails to complete workouts, shows up to pro day heavier than before

Cater’s dismal performance at Georgia’s Pro Day raised another red flag. Reportedly, he showed up for the Pro Day 9 pounds heavier than his weight at the Combine. While this may not be the direct factor in his disappointing performance, teams will surely take note of it. That, and his opting to skip workouts yet again. Failing at something is bad, not trying it at all would definitely put up a bad image of him for scouts.

The last few weeks have been understandably difficult for Carter. Unfortunately for him, teams will be looking to cast his misfortunes aside, and focus on his performance in workouts. His lack of stats will considerably affect his draft stock, and might just throw him out of the top ten. Which is not where a player of his potential should be.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Betrays New York Fans, Misses Jets’ Trade ‘Deadline’

Carter took a hit to his draft stock when he was arrested earlier this month

The first time Jalen Carter was put in a bad spot, was when Athens Police issued an arrest warrant in his name, while he was at the Combine. The warrant was issued for his involvement in a fatal car crash that occurred in January. The same crash that claimed the lives of his Bulldogs teammate, and a staff member. Though the charges against him are minor ones, the whole situation will have taken a toll on him.

However, Carter will have to find ways to move on, however difficult that may be. If he wants to have a long and fruitful career in the NFL, he has to show teams that he can perform even in the worst situations. Though, he may not have any more proper opportunities to showcase his talents to the coaches anymore. How will Carter bounce back from this?

Also Read: Spurs’ Star Kawhi Leonard Once Revealed the Only Thing That Stopped Him From Pursuing a Successful NFL Career