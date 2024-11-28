“Aaron’s Just Got His Own Way”: Garrett Wilson Gets Honest About Aaron Rodgers’ Leadership Amid Tumultuous Times for the Jets

There’s no getting around the fact that Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in New York to join the Jets has gone about as bad as anyone could have conceivably imagined. As a veteran of 20 years, Rodgers was expected to be a leader for this young Jets core. Instead, doubts have surfaced about his leadership style and approach. However, according to star receiver Garrett Wilson, that narrative doesn’t reflect the true situation.

On the Rich Eisen Show, when asked about Rodgers’ leadership style, Wilson danced around the question. “Everyone’s got their own way of going about it. I don’t think there’s a right way or a wrong way to go about being a leader,” he started.

He eventually went on to express his admiration for Rodgers’ leadership qualities, while making sure to emphasize that Rodgers has “his own way” of doing things. And it’s not necessarily everyone’s cup of tea.

“But the reality is when you’re as good as him, and play at as high of a level, and have that aura about you, It’s put upon you to be a leader and some people have a way they think that should look. But Aaron’s just got his own way about him—and I think it’s a good way, personally—but everyone’s got their own opinion.”

Wilson also stated that Rodgers has “never wavered” in the way he prepares for games and mentors the young players. The receiver mentioned that, since he has played with so many different QBs in his short career, he’s experienced a lot of different leadership styles. He emphasized that he doesn’t believe there’s a “right way,” just “your way,” which certainly applies to Rodgers.

The Jets had their sights set on the Super Bowl when they traded for Rodgers. Two years down the line, it feels like all the move has done is set the team back several years. They will once again have to rebuild without having won a Super Bowl—or even made the playoffs.

Last year, with Zach Wilson, they finished with an encouraging record of 7-10, despite people seeing him as a big step down from Rodgers. But the former Packers QB has one fewer win than Wilson did last year through 11 games. The four-time NFL MVP does have better stats than Wilson, but that hasn’t resulted in team success.

Rodgers has been receiving criticism all season. Jets owner Woody Johnson even wanted to bench the quarterback after Week 4. Then, he received a lot of the blame for the firing of head coach Robert Saleh. The QB was also criticized for calling out Mike Williams, who was later traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pundits like Chase Daniel, Stephen A. Smith, and Boomer Esiason have all had harsh words for Rodgers in recent weeks. Daniel, for instance, said “There’s no way in hell [the Jets] should want him back”, while Stephen A. declared all the Jets’ “mess” is on the QB.

Esiason, a former NFL MVP QB himself, remarked that Rodgers has “sucked the air” out of the building.

Safe to say, early returns on Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple are not pleasant. He and the Jets will continue to play for “pride” after their 3-8 start. The Jets will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they welcome the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) to MetLife in Week 13.