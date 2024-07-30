Absurd Tom Brady Post 40 Stat Reminds Aaron Rodgers He Has Much Left To Achieve

Very few can achieve what Tom Brady has in the NFL. With a career spanning three decades during which he lifted 7 Super Bowls, Brady is the one most suitable for the GOAT title. Moreover, throughout this long and illustrated career, he held numerous records, including one he earned after turning 40, which would put Aaron Rodgers’ 19-year career to shame.

As per MLFootball, an insane stat surfaced on social media, highlighting the dominance of Brady and how even great future Hall of Fame QBs like Rodgers are behind him. TB12 won ten playoff games and lifted two Super Bowls after turning 40. In comparison, the 4-time MVP has 12 playoff wins in his whole career along with a single Lombardy Trophy.

INSANE STAT: Tom Brady had 10 playoff wins after turning 40 years old. Aaron Rodgers has had 12 playoff wins in his entire career. WE WILL NEVER SEE A QB LIKE TOM BRADY (h/t @itsbostoncream) pic.twitter.com/ey9y0OYBI1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 29, 2024

When it comes to silverware and NFL records, Brady is way ahead of anyone in the league, let alone Rodgers. He is a seven-time Super Bowl winner as well as an NFL passing yards and TD leader, both regular and postseason. He has the most career wins as a QB at 251, and the most playoff wins at 35.

Still, Rodgers isn’t far behind if one considers personal success. The Jets QB has 4 NFL MVPs compared to Brady’s 3. Additionally, he has more first-team All-Pro selections, a higher career passer rating, and the best TD-Int ratio in NFL history.

Nevertheless, both QBs have pretty much enjoyed the same level of fame, though in Aaron’s case not always for the right reasons.

The former Packers QB will turn 41 this year and given that he’s coming off an ACL injury, nobody expects him to play till 45 like TB12. He can bow out on high if he manages to win a Super Bowl with the Jets this season, as it will be the biggest achievement of his career.

Brady and Rodgers Never Played Against Each Other in Super Bowl

Even though the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005, he didn’t get to start until 2008. From 2008 till Brady’s retirement in 2023, both shared the stage for 15 seasons. However, they never met in the Super Bowl once in all those years.

Brady had 5 Super Bowl appearances during that time, while Rodgers had just one. The 4-time MVP made the final in 2010, lifting the Lombardy, though during that season, the Patriots were knocked out in the Divisional round by the Jets.

Next season, Brady made his fifth Super Bowl appearance, losing to the Giants who knocked out Rodgers and the Packers in the divisional round. It wasn’t until 2014 that both came close to playing each other.

While Brady did his part and made it all the way, Aaron and the Packers failed to do theirs, losing the NFC Championship game to the Seahawks 28-22 in OT, despite leading 16-0 at halftime.

The Patriots made another Super Bowl in 2016, lifting another Lombardy, while the Packers made an NFC game but were trashed by the Falcons. Similarly, New England and Brady made two consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the following two years, while Rodgers failed to make the playoffs even once.

In 2019, the Packers were back in the NFC Championship, although Tom in his last season with the Pats couldn’t make it past the Wild Card, losing to the Titans.

Brady’s move to the Buccaneers ended the possibility of him meeting Rodgers in the Super Bowl. But they did finally play each other in a knockout game when both Tampa and Green Bay made it to the NFC Game. TB12 and the Bucs came out on top, with Aaron losing another title game.

Hence, from the looks of it, Aaron Rodgers may not ever come close in terms of trophies. However, he could still join Brady’s prestigious company as only the 2nd QB to win the Lombardy Trophy after turning 40, if he manages to win the Super Bowl this year.