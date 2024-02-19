Access to a Private Jet, 2 Cars & $10 Million a Year Salary; Steve Sarkisian’s Blockbuster Contract Comes With a Plethora of Perks

Longhorns Head coach Steve Sarkisian answer questions from the local news media during the first press conferences for the 2023 football season on August 1, 2023.

The head coach of the Texas Longhorns Steve Sarkisian, is about to receive a massive pay raise with a contract extension, pending approval from the University of Texas System Board of Regents. The extension is set to be addressed during the board’s meeting on Feb. 20-21 and will add four years to his initial six-year deal, keeping him with the Longhorns until 2030.

Furthermore, Sarkisian’s salary for the 2024 season will jump from $5.8 million to $10.3 million, with yearly raises of $100,000 thereafter. This will result in peak in a salary of $10.9 million by the end of his contract. Sarkisian’s raise marks a huge increase from his initial contract upon joining Texas in 2021, which was valued at $34.2 million over six years.

Under the new deal, Sarkisian will receive a $300,000 bonus and an adjusted incentive structure, potentially earning an extra $1.85 million if certain criteria are met. These incentives include bonuses for winning the SEC championship game, participating in bowl games and the College Football Playoff (CFP), and achieving coaching awards.

Apart from his base salaries and incentives, Sarkisian will enjoy various perks, such as increased ticket allotments for home and away games, access to a suite for all home games, and the use of the university’s private jet for 20 hours per year. He will also receive two cars and tickers to other Texas Athletics events.

Steve Sarkisian started his coaching journey back in 2000, as a quarterbacks coach at El Camino College. Over the years, he held notable positions, including head coach roles at Washington and USC. In 2016, Sarkisian joined Alabama as an Analyst, followed by a stint as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

After his NFL experience, Sarkisian returned to Alabama in 2019 as their offensive coordinator and later served as an interim head coach in 2020. Recognizing his potential, the Texas Longhorns appointed him as their 31st head coach in 2021.

The recent contract extension for Steve Sarkisian comes after Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban’s retirement. Saban has already stepped down which left a void in the coaching position. Given Sarkisian’s previous experience with the Alabama Crimson Tide, he was a potential candidate for the coaching role before his extension with Texas.

Top 5 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches

The top college football head coaches are earning big bucks with their hefty contracts. Dabo Swinney from Clemson is leading the pack, bringing in a whopping $11.5 million each year. Right behind him is Kirby Smart of Georgia, making $10.7 million.

Steve Sarkisian, coaching Texas got a massive raise to $10.3 million after taking his team to the playoffs for the first time. Not far behind is Ryan Day from Ohio State, earning a solid $10.2 million. Additionally, tied for the fifth position are Kalen DeBoer of Alabama, Lincoln Riley of USC, and Mike Norvell of Florida State, each earning an estimated $10 million.

These coaches will see their salaries go up every year, meaning they’ll be raking in even more cash as time goes on. Plus, they get extra perks like private jets and fancy cars. As college football gets more competitive, schools are willing to pay big bucks to get top-notch coaching talent.