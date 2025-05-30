“I’m Watching Him”: Bill Belichick Wants to ‘Copy’ Key Aspects of Dabo Swinney’s Successful Program

For over two decades, Bill Belichick has defined greatness in the NFL with six Super Bowl rings and multiple Coach of the Year awards. In doing so, he has earned the reputation as arguably the greatest football mind the pro game has ever seen. But now, in his new role as UNC’s head coach, Belichick finds himself in a place where he’s no longer the most seasoned voice in the building.

And this strange feeling was clear in his recent sit-down with ESPN’s Rece Davis, where Belichick, usually the one being studied, admitted that he’s the one doing the observing.

“I’m the rookie in the room,” Belichick said when asked about the presence he brings to ACC coaching meetings. When Davis pushed back, saying no room is too big for him if it’s about football, Belichick clarified: “I’m watching him… I want to try to copy some of the things he’s been very successful with.”

Of course, he was talking about Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. He was the architect behind a program that has won 8 ACC titles in 10 years, made six College Football Playoff appearances, and churned out more first-round NFL talent than any active college coach.

But what’s even more understated is how Swinney has been building Clemson through a deeply principled approach rooted in development, culture, and retention — even as most of college football has sprinted toward the transfer portal and massive NIL deals.

And maybe this approach is likely what drew Bill Belichick in. While the UNC HC is new to the college game, the chaos isn’t foreign to him.

“In the current state of college football, that’s a reality now too,” Belichick noted. “We’ll start the season with about the same number of new players as we used to in the NFL.”

According to the former Patriots head coach, the wave of player turnover each offseason due to the portal and NIL feels eerily familiar to free agency cycles he has experienced in the past. In fact, he estimates UNC will add 30+ new players between spring and training camp — a number identical to what he dealt with in Foxborough.

But adapting to the business of college football still poses unique challenges. When asked about the uncertain nature of NIL contracts and the lack of structural enforcement, Belichick kept it simple:

“Tell me what the rules are and then we’ll play by them.”

Until then, he admitted, there’s too much grey area. From player movement to contract clarity, the NFL legend knows that he’s navigating an ever-evolving landscape. But what’s not in question is the type of culture he wants to build — one that takes a page from Dabo Swinney’s playbook.

Swinney’s Clemson program has succeeded not by chasing trends but by doubling down on discipline, alignment, and accountability — elements Belichick has championed for decades in the NFL. Now, he’s looking to emulate those same values in a college setting.

This begs the question — can Bill Belichick create something successful at UNC, blending his NFL DNA with Swinney-inspired college continuity? That remains to be seen. But for now, the greatest pro coach of this generation is doing something rare: looking up to someone else in the room.