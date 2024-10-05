Actor Who Played LeBron James’ Son in Space Jam Plays Football at Nebraska With Patrick Mahomes’ Lookalike Dylan Raiola

One of the standout performances in LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 was delivered by Ceyair Wright, who played the role of the NBA star’s son, Darius. While Wright showed his acting prowess in the movie, what’s even more impressive is that he is also a stellar college football player.

For college football enthusiasts, Wright is one of the most impressive student-athletes on the scene right now. The Nebraska cornerback announced his presence after being named to the 2021 Max Press All-State First Team in his senior year of high school.

This led to Wright being picked up by the USC Trojans, where he played from 2022 to 2023. During his 23-game stint with the program, Wright recorded an impressive 41 tackles, one interception, and five pass breakups.

The four-star CB from the class of 2021 then shifted base to Nebraska this year, where he shares the field with the very famous Patrick Mahomes lookalike Dylan Riola.

So far, the cornerback has featured in every game for the Cornhuskers, albeit he has made just one start. Despite the limited playing time, the Loyola alum has impressed by totaling 12 tackles, 1 sack, two pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble.

What makes his sporting achievements even more impressive is his excellence in extracurriculars like movies and modeling, which makes us wonder how he manages to pull it all off.

Wright is a great multi-tasker

While Wright got mainstream fame due to his role in LeBron James‘ Space Jam 2, the Nebraska CB’s first foray into showbiz was in 2014 when he had a small role in the Michael Boatman starrer “Instant Mom.”

Wright’s acting career, however, took off after a small cameo in the CBS hit “2 Broke Girls.” Since then, Wright has played roles in multiple indie films, movies, and TV shows, like “Magic ‘85”, “Training Day”, “American Skin,” and the recently released “Grown-ish.”

His modeling career, on the other hand, traces its roots back to his early childhood at the age of three. Interestingly, his very first paycheck came from this line of work. Since then, he has appeared in multiple advertisements, fashion events, and music videos.

With so much going on, it’s truly fascinating how Ceyair works hard on the field. However, one look at his family legacy, and this fascination fades. From his father Claudius, who played as a DB at Arizona, to his uncle Mazio Royster [USC alum] and cousin Darick Holmes [NFL, RB], Ceyair comes from a family of football players.

So, if things fall into place for Wright, we might witness the rise of an unprecedented and truly versatile entertainment superstar alongside a standout football player.