Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Delivers Bold & Honest Take on Russell Wilson’s Flaws & Legacy; “He Likes to Hold the Ball Too Long”

After a short stint with the Broncos, Russell Wilson is on his way to Pittsburgh. The question in fans’ minds now is if greener pastures will see a revival in his performance or if his stint with the Broncos was indicative of the fact that he is way past his prime as a QB.

An iteration of this same question Breakfast Club Power co-host Charlamagne tha God had for former cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. On an episode of the FM show, Charlamagne asked, “If Russell Wilson goes to Pittsburgh, and stinks it up, what does that do to his legacy?” According to Jones, Russell Wilson has his flaws. Flaws, that might have been covered by the robust defense he had in Seattle. He said,

“Let me say this, I have no problem with him as a person. Russ have a couple flaws and the flaws are he likes to hold the ball too long if you play coverage, you’re gonna get him…Russ had a lot of good weapons around him. Marshawn Lynch was one of the best running backs of all time. So you got guys like that that’s taking the load off of you, so you think he was more of a system player.”

The system QB debate is rearing its head again, this time for Russell Wilson. Hopes aren’t high for Wilson this time around, considering that the inital momentum of his Broncos days sizzled out in disappointment and heartbreak for Broncos nation. But signing Wilson has proven immediately successful for the Steelers, who only had to pay little more than a million to acquire the veteran QB.

The Steelers are hoping to end their playoff drought, and Russell Wilson wants to prove that he is still the same player who became a future Hall of Famer in Seattle. But will the “system” in Pittsburgh be good enough to cover up for him as Adam Jones hypothized? Either way, its like Wilson has gotten a new lease at life after two seasons filled with turmoil in Denver, and all that money he’s helped free up ended up helping them to sign him a hot-shot backup QB.

Justin Fields to Be Russell Wilson’s Backup?

Right as Russell Wilson was settling in his new home grounds, the Steelers signed Justin Fields for a conditional sixth-round pick, and Russell Wilson couldn’t be happier. The QB took to X, shortly after the news broke, and gave Fields a remarkably warm welcome.

“Let’s get it @justnfields!” Wilson wrote on X Saturday. “QB room bout to be [fire emoji].”

With Field’s addition, the question now arises who is going to take up the starter position. According to reports, the starter position is reserved for Wilson, while Justin Fields will back him up. This seems like a beneficial arrangement for all involved. Fields can learn from the veteran, while Pittsburgh saved some more money bringing in Fields. This offseason is shaping up somewhat brilliantly for the Steelers but will they be able to overcome that 7-year playoff drought?