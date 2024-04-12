Adam Schefter Drops Jayden Daniels’ Latest Destination as Former Heisman Winner Meets Giants and Vikings

Where is Jayden Daniels going to land? Ahead of the draft, and amid changing theories, this question has constantly been on the minds of football enthusiasts. While projected to be the first-round pick, his landing spot has been up in the air, whereas it’s pretty much set in stone where Caleb Williams will end up.

Insider Adam Schefter believes in the possibility of Jayden Daniels landing in Washington. In his recent episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast, he said that everything points to LSU’s Heisman winner being picked 2nd in the draft and the Commanders will have their man. He said,

“The signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels going number two to Washington… we’re standing behind it. That would mean Caleb Williams goes one, Jayden Daniels goes two, and that would bring us to New England, which I think would have a decision to make as to whether it would take either Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy.

Before this revelation, it was speculated by many draft analysts that the Patriots might get the opportunity to pick Daniels with their 3rd pick and many predicted they are likely to give away that pick to teams needing a QB desperately to gain draft capital. However, it seems they would have to choose between Drake Maye or even JJ McCarthy.

It seems the interest in LSU’s shot caller is not limited to the Commanders or Patriots, with many teams who are not even in the position to land as of right now meeting with him in private. As per Ian Rapoport, Jayden is set to meet with both the Vikings and the Giants and both teams likely convince him to join them before they make a move upward towards that 2nd pick or even 3rd pick.

The Vikings are in pole position to get any QB in the top 3, barring Williams as they have first-round picks, (11th & 23rd). However, this won’t stop the Big Blue from giving up their 6th pick and some future first-round picks. Heisman winner is also meeting the Patriots, who can still draft him.

However, the former Commander QB Robert Griffin, who is actively trying to influence QBs to pick their destinations wisely, suggests that Daniels should move to Washington.

Robert Griffin III Strongly Recommends Jayden Daniels to Washington

Robert Griffin turns scout for his former team as he strongly favors LSU’s Dual-threat QB to move to the Commanders. On his RG3 & Ones podcast, he suggested that despite social media putting Daniels and Maye on equal footing, Jayden is a superior talent and a better fit for his former team. He feels given the talent in the roster, the franchise is more ready for playoff contention than other teams around them.

He asserts that LSU’s QB has more experience, is a better athlete, and more explosive passer than NC State’s QB. RG3 feels just by looking at the game tape, you can point out that Jayden has better deep balls, and the ability to process the game in all of College football. So it is understandable why Commanders might be willing to go with him rather than any other QB.

While he might feel that Washington should take Daniels, no one can know that before the draft because trades for picks won’t happen 2 weeks before the draft. Both the Commanders and the Patriots are in rebuilding mode and it’s always better to gain draft capital to accelerate that process. If they get 2 couple of 1st round picks and many other round picks from QB-hungry teams who are better suited for immediate success, a trade might be worth exploring.