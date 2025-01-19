“He’d Be a 5x Super Bowl Champ if the NFL Wasn’t a Corrupt Chiefs Institution”: Fans React as John Harbaugh Trumps Andy Reid in Postseason Stat

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t won a Super Bowl since 2012, but despite that, they have remained dominant in the playoffs, as the stats show. Adam Schefter posted on Twitter detailing just how well John Harbaugh and the Ravens perform in road playoff games—better than even the winningest coach in recent history, Andy Reid.

After the Ravens’ victory over the Steelers in the Wild Card weekend, Harbaugh now holds the record for the most success in road playoff games. He was previously tied with former Cowboys HC Tom Landry and former Giants HC Tom Coughlin. Meanwhile, three-time Super Bowl head coach Andy Reid has six road playoff wins to his name, along with Mike Tomlin.

John Harbaugh has led the Ravens to eight postseason road wins, more playoff road wins than any head coach in NFL history. The next closest are Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin, who each led their team to seven postseason road wins, and Andy Reid and Mike McCarthy, who have six. pic.twitter.com/Uf5NjZIlos — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2025

This stat naturally caught the attention of the fans, who flocked to the comments to share their two cents. Some gave John his due praise, while others claimed he could be one of the greatest coaches ever if the NFL didn’t favor a certain team so often. Hint: it’s the Chiefs.

You can’t argue with success like that. I give the man his due. — Pro Amateur (@ProDuffer72) January 19, 2025

And the Bills are undefeated at home this year. Something has to give #RavensFlock #Billsmafia — No Off-Season Sports (@no_offseason1) January 19, 2025

He’d be a 5x Super Bowl champ if the nfl wasn’t a corrupt chiefs institution — Steven Blathras (@StevenBlathras) January 19, 2025

Does today make 9? Whether they win or lose today, can anyone beat the NFL Chiefs, I mean Kansas City Chiefs? — Off The Top Media (@OffTheTopMedia_) January 19, 2025

It’s clear that NFL fans have Chiefs fatigue and are ready to see a new team crowned as champions. Maybe Harbaugh, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, can shake things up.

Ravens vs. Bills preview

While it’s going to be hard to top the excitement we saw in Lions vs. Commanders, the Ravens-Bills showdown should be the closest game of the weekend. Baltimore is favored by just one point and the weather is shaping up to be a brisk 19 degrees.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the matchup will be the QB duel. The two leading MVP candidates get to duke it out and see who gets the last laugh. It won’t impact the voting, but surely, both guys would trade the award for a victory tonight.

Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the defense, as it so often does in the playoffs. Get ready for a low-scoring game with a lot of running from both sides. Josh Allen and the Bills like to establish the run with James Cook and use play action off of it. While Lamar and the Ravens like to establish the run as well with Derrick Henry, and let Lamar find holes in the defense through the air and with his legs. They’re two very similar squads.

A win tonight could extend Harbaugh’s record from eight to nine road playoff wins as well. It could also mean the first AFC Championship appearance for Sean McDermott and Allen since 2020. It should be a great matchup, so sit back and enjoy this one if you’re a casual fan.