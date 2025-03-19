“How Does Aaron Rodgers Make Every Offseason About Him?”: NFL Fans React to Adam Schefter’s Latest Update on the QB

These days in the NFL, nearly every major free agent is signed, sealed, and delivered to their new team within the first week—and increasingly, within the first few days—of the so-called “free agent frenzy”. Aaron Rodgers is not just any major free agent, however. He has got only a few options, but he’s not rushing anything.

At this point, the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are the two teams vying for the services of the 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP. However, Rodgers doesn’t much like the cut of their jibs. Reports suggested the QB was waiting on the Minnesota Vikings to confirm they were not interested before moving on to N.Y. or Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday morning, we got an update that would seemingly help speed up the process. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Vikings had mulled it over and decided against bringing Rodgers in. They will roll with rookie J.J. McCarthy as their QB1 in 2025, though they will add a veteran to bolster the QB room. It just won’t be Rodgers.

“The #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say. The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1,” Pelissero said in his report.

Okay, so that’s that, right? Wrong. Just a few hours later, almost in reply to the Vikings’ rejection, ESPN’s Adam Schefter heard from a “source monitoring the decision” that, despite indicating that he was waiting for the Vikings to make his decision, their public rejection of Rodgers will not speed up his process. In fact, he “is in no rush at all.”

“Nothing related to Minnesota has altered Aaron Rodgers’ timeline. One source monitoring Rodgers’ potential decision about the 2025 season said this morning that the free-agent QB still ‘is in no rush at all,'” Schefter wrote.

When you really think about it, a week isn’t a long time to consider a major career move. It’s just that nearly every other important free agent has already made up their mind by the start of the new league year.

That, plus Aaron Rodgers’ already polarizing nature both on and off the field, makes the aging star an easy target—especially when he’s sauntering along the beach in a blanket, staring into the distance as he ponders or broods. Most fans are sick of his shtick.

Fans react to report that Rodgers is in no rush to sign with a team pic.twitter.com/lK3C6Ydiin — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) March 19, 2025

Luckily for Rodgers, his other suitors are not sick of his antics. Reports suggest that Pittsburgh has no problem waiting for Rodgers to make his decision. They have submitted an offer and are awaiting a reply. In the meantime, they brought Mason Rudolph back into the fold on a two-year deal.

The Giants are in the same boat, though they have put a more substantial financial offer on the table than Pittsburgh. The Steelers have the advantage of offering a better chance at a championship, however. Rodgers or not, it seems the Giants are circling Shedeur Sanders with their No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft too.

Russell Wilson has also visited with the Giants (as well as the Cleveland Browns) and has indicated an interest in returning to Pittsburgh as well.