Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Is Miami a Good Landing Spot For The Talented Linebacker?

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos had massive expectations this season from their new recruit Russell Wilson. However, apart from a few instances here and there, Wilson has largely been poor thus far.

As a result, the Broncos were reduced to a 2-5 record before they took on the Jaguars in their latest encounter. Thankfully for Denver fans, Wilson and Co. was able to script a much needed win which has now placed them at 3-5 after 8 games.

While the win would give them a lot of confidence, the Broncos management can’t ignore the dismal performances the team has churned out in the recent past. They might look to make a few changes in the squad, a few trades here or there to strengthen their unit.

Peter Schrager Reckons Bradley Chubb Should Be Roped In By The Dolphins

With the deadline approaching quickly, the team from Denver would be carefully examining all their trade options. One Broncos man who is attracting a lot of attention from the Dolphins is star linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Chubb has 5.5 sacks in the season thus far and according to several reports, the Dolphins have expressed a lot of interest in roping him in. Recently, commenting on the trade rumors, Chubb had claimed that he is not even thinking about it and is just focussed on what he needs to do on the field in the next game.

“The @MiamiDolphins should go and get Bradley Chubb. They’re an elite pass rusher away from being a real threat in the AFC come January. Chubb’s 26 and is that dude.” – @Pschrags | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/RsdYr1Mts9 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 1, 2022

Talking about if Miami is indeed the right landing spot for Chubb, Peter Schrager, in a recent episode of Good Morning Football, claimed that the Dolphins are just one good pass rusher away from becoming a real threat in the competition.

He went on to add that Bradley might just be the man who might seal the deal for them. Peter also stated that the Dolphins will most probably face the likes of Mahomes, Allen and Lamar in the playoffs and with the current ammunition, they might find themselves in trouble, unless they rope in someone like Chubb.

It will be interesting to see where Chubb finally ends up.

