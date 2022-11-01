Donovan Peoples-Jones Justifies Power Ranger-Style Entry With Incredible Leap Over Bengals Defender

Lately, the Cleveland Browns have made the news for all the wrong reasons. The Deshaun Watson debacle has really pushed them down as they invested heavily in him but he ended up getting banned for 11 games.

To add insult to injury, other stars in the team didn’t step up during the games when they were required to. The Browns took field against the Bengals on Monday with a 2-5 record behind their back.

Surely, they were under pressure as the Bengals aren’t the easiest of the teams to get through. However, right from the word go, the team from Cleveland was able to put their counterparts under pressure.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Steals The Show With Power Ranger Outfit & Leap Over Jessie Bates

Astonishingly, the Browns were so dominant throughout the game that Joe Burrow’s unit was not able to score a single point against them in the first three quarters.

Although Bengals tried making a comeback in the final quarter, all their efforts went in vain and the contest ended 32-13 in favor of the team from Cleveland.

Moreover, there was one Browns star who was trending even before the contest had started because of the outfit he decided to wear to the game. Wide Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones came in dressed as a power ranger and NFL fans absolutely lost it.

However, it would be fair to say that he completely justified the outfit as during the game, he was quite literally flying over defenders. After catching a pass, Donovan was seen leaping over Safety Jessie Bates after successfully dodging Fred Taylor.

Donovan Peoples-Jones going WAY 🆙 and over 😳 (via @browns)pic.twitter.com/wRUBBOUCvT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 1, 2022

As expected, the clip went viral in no time and fans praised the 23-year-old wide receiver for living up to the hype. In case he would have failed after donning the power ranger look, we all know how the Internet would have treated him.

All in all, it was nearly a perfect evening for the Browns. They dominated the proceedings and absolutely thrashed the Bengals with relative ease. This win would give them a lot of confidence going further into the tournament.

