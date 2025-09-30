After Advising Joe Burrow On Consistency, Kevin Durant Admits He’s “Pissed Off” With The QB Being Sidelined For 3 Months

There is perhaps no team in the NFL as singularly reliant on their quarterback to remain a competitive team as the Cincinnati Bengals. With Joe Burrow likely out for most of the year with turf toe, backup Jake Browning has come in, and he clearly cannot carry this top-heavy roster the way the former Heisman Trophy winner could.

Through three games (one relief appearance and two starts), Browning has thrown for just 506 yards, three TDs, and five INTs. The Bengals have scored just one touchdown in the two full games since Burrow went down, and it was the definition of a garbage time TD in the fourth quarter of a game they were losing 48-3.

Consequently, the Bengals season has pretty much gone down the drain because of Burrow’s injury. And that has frustrated and annoyed a lot more than just the Cincinnati fanbase. Burrow is a QB who is fun to watch. He’s entertaining. So even neutrals, like Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant, are “pissed” that he has suffered yet another major injury.

“Unfortunately, having toe surgery and being out for three months, I’m wishing him well. I’ll check up on him here in a couple weeks … Coming off such an insane season last year, wanting to build upon that, stay healthy … for that to be interrupted, it pisses me off as his friend. But injuries are part of the game, and knowing Joe’s mental he’s going to get back right,” the Houston Rockets forwards said.



Durant referring to Burrow as his “friend” as well as a “brother” shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who have followed them over the years. The two have struck up a real friendship over the last few years.

Back in August, Sports Illustrated reported that Burrow and Durant had struck up a bond, and that the Bengals QB was also using the 2-time NBA champion as a resource to help himself improve as a superstar athlete.

Burrow’s current turf toe situation could unfortunately keep him out for the entire season. This would be the third season-ender of his young six-year career but Durant believes Burrow has the right mindset to continue thriving after returning from another devastating ailment.

“Knowing his mentality and knowing how hard he works, he’s gonna bounce back and have a great season next year. Or whenever he comes back,” Durant said, sounding optimistic.

“He sees himself finishing his career as one of the greatest ever. And I think he has that drive and he wants to get there, but he also understands the difference between potential to get there and actually doing it,” the Rockets forward asserted.

The general view is that Burrow will need about three months to recover from the toe surgery. That would place his return around Week 16 in late December. However, if the Bengals are not competitive at that time, there’s a big chance he doesn’t return at all in the 2025 season.