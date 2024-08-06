Tyreek Hill, Sauce Gardner and other NFL Stars Celebrate Noah Lyles’ Close Win At the Paris Olympics

Top NFL personalities, including Tyreek Hill and Sauce Gardner, were quick to congratulate Noah Lyles on his incredible 100m finals win at the Paris Olympics 2024. The American star clinched the gold by a razor-thin margin of five-thousandths of a second. This race was one of the tightest in Olympic history, with both Lyles and Kishane Thompson clocking 9.79 seconds, and that’s the kind of photo finish that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Advertisement

Lyles didn’t just win, he made it look epic. On top of it, he became the first American to win the Olympic 100m gold since Justin Gatlin back in 2004 and it is not something that happens every day.

Tyreek Hill, the Cheetah himself- who knows a thing or two about speed, tweeted, “Good shiiii Noah,” showing his appreciation for Lyles’ performance, while Emmanuel Acho also took the time to acknowledge the sprinter’s achievement in a global field. Meanwhile, Sauce Gardner also joined in, reminding everyone that Lyles is repping the USA with pride, as he wrote, “Y’all was ready to hate on Noah Lyles, and he the one representing our country lol. Just think about that.”

Good shiiii Noah — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 4, 2024

Today, American, Noah Lyles (@LylesNoah), became an Olympic Champion over 100 meters. En route he beat men from: & more. You can hate Noah for questioning NBA players “world champion” claim, just make sure you acknowledge him as a WORLD & OLYMPIC CHAMPION. https://t.co/hGNmjAGFGj — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 4, 2024

Y’all was ready to hate on Noah Lyles and he the one representing our country lol. Just think about that. — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) August 4, 2024

It’s no wonder that the Sprinter came out on top with such confidence, and he made sure to top it off with a word of advice for those who take inspiration from him. “You have to have the mindset of a god to be able to think every time that you’re going to win the race. Belief. That is what you have to have. I don’t believe in idols. I believe in myself,” Lyles said in an interview before the race.

With this victory, Lyles has not only become an Olympic champion but also a hero in the sports community. He has shown that one can achieve anything if they set their mind to it. That being said, the close competition brought up some serious questions, and Acho was ready with answers!

Acho Breaks Down How Lyles Won Olympic Gold

Noah Lyles had fans screaming with excitement during the thrilling finale of the 100m at the Paris Olympics. However, when the race finished, some were left scratching their heads, wondering how Lyles clinched gold when it seemed like Kishane Thompson had crossed the line first. Well, Acho did not wait long to clear the confusion.

The linebacker drew the attention of viewers to an aerial shot of the video, pointing out that “Noah Lyles leaned with his chest,” and although, “Kishane Thompson’s foot crossed the line first…it did not actually matter.”

According to Acho, the critical rule in track racing is that the winner is determined by whose torso crosses the finish line first. This means the area between the shoulders and waist, not a foot or hand.

Here’s a more detailed explanation on why Noah Lyles was awarded the Gold medal, even though Kishane Thompson’s foot crossed the line first. Share to help the confused. https://t.co/zRgshW0uej pic.twitter.com/merKD6q9Pf — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 4, 2024

Though the technicality seems small, it made a world of difference in this race. The race was about strategic smarts, not just speed, and Lyles nailed it with a perfectly timed lean. In breaking it down, Emmanuel Acho made it clear why Lyles’ win was well-deserved. It wasn’t just his super speed but his understanding of the game that brought him a shining gold.