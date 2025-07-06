Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Might Need to Wait Until 2026 to Break Tony Romo’s Multiple Records

Dak Prescott is now the longest-tenured active member of the Dallas Cowboys following the retirement of Zack Martin and the departure of DeMarcus Lawrence. Entering his 10th NFL season, the Mississippi State alum finds himself at a crossroads. He’s returning from a hamstring injury that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign, there’s a new head coach at the helm, and a $60 million price tag continues to loom large over him. Pressure? That’s nothing new for Dak, but this season might just be the most challenging of his career.

Having spent nearly a decade in Dallas, and considering the franchise hasn’t had many starting quarterbacks in its history, it’s no surprise that Prescott ranks high on the team’s all-time leaderboards. He’s long been one of the league’s most efficient and productive regular-season QBs. But is he at the top of the statistical categories?

Not quite—yet. Tony Romo still leads the franchise in both passing yards and touchdowns, but Prescott is closing in fast. As per Stat Muse, Romo finished with 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns, while Dak currently sits second in both categories with 31,437 yards and 213 touchdowns—already ahead of three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman. What’s more, Prescott has thrown just 82 interceptions compared to Romo’s 117, highlighting his efficiency and ball security.

So, how close is he to breaking Romo’s records? Prescott is just 2,836 passing yards shy of surpassing Romo’s franchise mark. Whenever he’s played a full season, Dak has never thrown for fewer than 3,300 yards, and he’s eclipsed 4,000 three times. Even last season, despite only playing eight games, he racked up nearly 2,000 yards. Assuming he stays healthy, it’s highly likely he’ll become the Cowboys’ all-time passing leader in 2025.

Touchdowns may be a bit trickier. Prescott needs 35 to match Romo’s total—doable, but ambitious considering the context. He has topped that number twice in his career, including a 37-touchdown campaign in 2021. But coming off injury and learning a new offensive system under a new coach could slow things down. It’s possible—but not guaranteed.

If Dak Prescott plays out his current contract, he’ll likely put considerable distance between himself and Romo, Aikman, and even Roger Staubach in almost every statistical category. But for many fans, the numbers aren’t enough.

Prescott’s 2-5 playoff record and lack of an NFC Championship appearance—or Super Bowl—are what truly define the legacy conversation in Dallas. That’s why, no matter how many records he breaks, fans will always respect him, but they’ll continue to revere Aikman and Staubach. They did what Prescott and Romo couldn’t: bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Dallas.