“Favourite QB – Tom Brady, Better Not Say Otherwise”: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Nail The ‘Test Your Teammate’ Challenge

Perhaps what makes Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders such a good duo on the field is their amazing chemistry off it. The two are as good friends as they are teammates. And they proved just how well they know each other with a friendly game of ‘Test Your Teammate’ on Hunter’s YouTube Show.

The duo started off with some football-related questions, testing each other’s knowledge of their respective favorite teams and such. Shedeur, however, started off the game with a wrong answer as he jokingly claimed Hunter’s favorite team to be the Jaguars. This answer had Hunter claiming that Shedeur “don’t know him at all.”

Next, it was Hunter’s turn to take a gander at his QB’s favorite player. The WR correctly answered “Tom Brady,” and was so confident in his knowledge that he even told Sanders to, “Better not say otherwise.”

Shedeur’s favorite QB is no secret. The Colorado QB has had Brady in his life as a mentor and a guiding light. He recently even said that he finds Brady relatable as they have “similar attributes.”

Moving on the duo discussed each other’s pre-game rituals, which involved Hunter eating candy and Shedeur eating pizza. The two obviously got this right about each other, considering they have been together pre-game for nearly three years now.

The Shedeur-Hunter connection that began at Jackson State will likely be on display for the last time at the bowl game. Unless they get drafted by the same team next year. But considering that they’re both likely going to be first-rounders and will demand hefty prices given their star power, it’s likely fans won’t see the duo together for a few years now.

However, the two are still hopeful of taking their magic to the same team. While speaking on the 2Legendary podcast, “Two of us could end up on the same thing bruh,” Shedeur claimed and Travis agreed:

“Definitely, two of us could end up on the same team. I be trying to tell people, you never know what can happen in the draft, bro.”

If they do or do not end up on the same team depends entirely on the NFL Draft gods, but one thing is for sure, the magic they created in the college football world will go down in history.