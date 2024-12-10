After Announcing Daughter Number 2, Dak Prescott’s Fiancée, Sarah Jane Reveals How Parenthood Has Brought Her Closer to the Cowboys QB

There is perhaps no one in America who has had more of a rollercoaster of emotions over the last few months than Dak Prescott. He went up when he signed the largest contract in NFL history (four years, $240 million) in September. He went back down as this Dallas Cowboys season turned into a dumpster fire and his campaign was cut short by injury. Thankfully, some family news has finally brought the QB back up.

In late October, Prescott got engaged to his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos. It was a bounce back, no doubt, and it continued on Tuesday as the couple announced that they were expecting their second child together.

The announcement was made through the Instagram account of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in tandem with Sarah Jane. Apparently, the couple wanted to have their children close in age, and that’s exactly what they have done.

Prescott and Ramos have not yet revealed their soon-to-be baby’s full name. However, they have stated that their middle name will be “Rayne”, which is Dak Prescott’s real first name (his middle name is Dakota).

Ramos also spoke about how parenthood has brought the pair even closer in recent months:

“Obviously parenting brings a new element to your relationship because it’s not about you two anymore. The priority is your child. But [parenting] makes you understand your partner on such a deeper, emotional level, and it’s definitely brought us even closer. It’s a blessing.”

Ramos gave birth to their first child, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott, in late February 2024. Their second daughter is due in late May 2025. No doubt, those two little ladies are going to grow up close considering they’re just 15 months apart.

Prescott and Ramos were first publicly linked back in September 2023. However, their relationship timeline seems to be missing some details. Ramos gave birth to MJ just five months after that first public link, which is far from the nine months needed to carry a baby to term.

Whenever they did really start seeing each other, it’s clear that the two are happy with their relationship and rapidly growing family.

The timing is pretty good for Dak Prescott, who is going to get an extended paternal leave on this one. By the time his second child is expected to arrive in May, he’ll be in offseason dad mode. Prescott’s 2024 campaign for the Cowboys is also over already after recently undergoing hamstring surgery. That means he should be around to take care of all of his fiancee’s needs during the toughest months of her pregnancy.