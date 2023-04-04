Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Rumored Girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch Lures the Internet With Her Steamy Instagram Pics

Dak Prescott has always remained tight-lipped about his personal life in the public domain. Although he kept it a top-secret, the veteran is rumored to be currently dating an LSU star. For Prescott, this is a rebound relationship after his split with longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett last year.

His latest fling is named Jadyn Jannasch. The top-class swimmer for Louisiana State University who recently turned 21, keeps sharing glimpses of her party on Instagram. She is no less than a model, as one could see her sizzling physique on several media platforms.

Jadyn Jannasch lures the internet with her racy pictures

Despite the news getting enormous traction, Prescott hasn’t responded in favor of the ongoing dating rumors. This news was exclusively disclosed by Page Six and since then, Cowboys fans have been closely monitoring the developments.

Moreover, after the dating rumors gained pace, Jadyn’s Instagram handle also witnessed a rise in followers. It would be fair to say that her follower count might now witness exponential growth as the bikini-clad athlete has just dropped new set of photographs beside a pristine pool.

The media outlet reported this relationship as casual dating for Prescott to get through his previous heartbreaks. Even though the insider tried seeking responses from the duo; they refused to make any comments. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” the insider said, per Page Six.

“But given that she’s in school, and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing,” it added. Prescott seems to have met Jadyn Jannasch via her father, who is reportedly friends with the quarterback. He has been closely associated with the business of Cowboys.

Is Dak’s stint with Cowboys nearing its end?

In the last couple of years, the veteran has struggled to meet expectations. He enjoyed a great career start; however, it declined in the subsequent years. Prescott’s recent heartbreak happened during the 2022 season, when he lost a close encounter in the divisional round against the 49ers.

Dak held himself accountable for the defeat; however, it didn’t make any difference. “I’ve got to be better. No other way to sugarcoat it.” the passer said in the post-game press conference.

One of the primary reasons behind an unsuccessful campaign was his inaccurate passing. In fact, he was constantly roasted on social media for throwing back-to-back interceptions. Hopefully, things will change this time as the Mississippi product gears up to play in his eighth NFL season.