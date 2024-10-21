After Beating Texans, Jordan Love’s Fiancee Ronika Stone Issues Strong Statement, Reiterating Matt LaFleur’s Words

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his fiancée, Ronika Stone, pose for a photo on Monday, August 26, 2024, at Green Bay West High School in Green Bay, Wis. Love’s foundation, Hands of 10ve, is partnering with U.S. Venture to give youth football teams a set of new cleats for each touchdown Love runs or throws for in the 2024 season. Teams will be able to apply for cleats in December, and cleats will be given to teams based on need. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Last night, the Green Bay Packers eked out a narrow 24-22 victory against the Houston Texans. While most were happy with Jordan Love & Co. securing a win against a strong AFC contender, a few argued that the Packers could have done better, especially with home advantage. Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone, however, disagreed with this sentiment and took to social media to set the record straight.

Hours after the Packers’ win, Ronika, a volleyball middle blocker for San Diego, took to Instagram Stories to share Coach Matt LaFleur’s viral quote, “I want to vomit” from 2 months ago.

While the Packers’ HC had originally quoted this after being frustrated with the media’s constant questioning about their “No. 1 receiver” situation, Stone cheekily used it to express that she is sick of those discrediting the Packers’ win.

Ronika paired LaFleur’s quote up with an even bolder caption to make her point crystal clear: “A win is a mf win.”

While it’s a fact that a win is a win, and perhaps it’s the only thing that matters, an unconvincing win has often proven to be a bust in the long run.

Despite CJ Stroud throwing his career-worst 86 yards and the Texans’ defense being riddled with injuries, the fact that it took the Packers the final 2 minutes of the game to seal the victory should raise some concerns. Especially with the offense led by Jordan Love, who showed several signs of struggling.

Jordan Love and his offense need to do better

Before getting into the negatives, credit must be given to the Packers quarterback for his clutch drive in the final 2 minutes, which helped set up Brandon McManus’s game-winning field goal. Love also deserves plaudits for the 3 TDs scored.

But the problem arises when looking at the interceptions. Last night, he threw a pair of picks, which incidentally gave the Texans the lead early in the game. Had it not been for CJ Stroud’s off day and a better defense, this mistake could have been costly.

What’s even more concerning is that this issue is not a one-off. In the last 5 starts, Love has thrown eight interceptions — the most in the league.

While Jordan addressed this as him playing his natural game of being aggressive, it has to be questioned if the Packers can afford this style of risk-taking week in and week out.

Luckily, Jordan has just started his career, so achieving balance is a matter of time. One might argue that he already has, considering he has 15 TDs to his name and 8 INTs. Several NFL teams would kill for stats like that!