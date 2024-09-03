Shannon Sharpe Backs Jordan Love as an MVP Caliber QB Over Jalen Hurts

Shannon Sharpe is highly impressed by Jordan Love. In fact, he’s so convinced of the Packers’ new quarterback’s potential that he considers him a stronger MVP candidate than Jalen Hurts, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2022.

However, Sharpe isn’t making empty claims; he sees something special in Love that reminds him of another Packers legend, Aaron Rodgers. During his appearance on First Take, Sharpe first showered praise on Love’s first-year performance as a starter, saying,

“His first full year of starting, 32 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, over 4,100 yards…he’s the real deal,” Sharpe said regarding the Jalen Hurts vs. Jordan Love MVP race.

“If you watch him and you watch some of his mannerisms, the way he can throw the football from the pocket, the way he can throw the football on the move, the way he can change arm slots, he reminds you a lot of Aaron Rodgers,” Sharpe continued.

While Sharpe was careful not to place the weight of Rodgers’ four MVPs and Super Bowl MVP on Love’s shoulders, he couldn’t ignore the similarities. After all, Love was a protege under Rodgers for nearly three years before Rodgers moved to New York, making Sharpe’s statement seem justified.

Conversely, Sharpe believes Hurts has a lot to prove this season. His run to Super Bowl LVII was MVP-caliber, but the 2023 season saw the QB falter significantly. This is why Sharpe believes that Hurts needs to prove it to the NFL world that the 2023 season was an anomaly, not his Super Bowl run.

Clearly, the rivalry between Love and Hurts will be one to watch out for. However, beyond that on-field rivalry, Love is as poised as they come and holds the Eagles quarterback in high regard.

Jordan Love has high regard for Jalen Hurts

Love has a lot of respect for his 2020 draft classmate, who was selected by the Eagles. Ahead of their Week 1 matchup, which is set to take place in Brazil, the Packers quarterback couldn’t resist showering praise on Hurts, breaking the boundaries of rivalry.

“He’s just a dog,” Love said. “He’s one of those quarterbacks who’s gonna scramble, and he’s not gonna slide. He’s gonna take some hits, and he’s a bigger guy.”

Love certainly spoke like a true sportsman. That said, to welcome the two QBs to Brazil, a mural of Love and Hurts recently appeared on a tall building, heightening anticipation for the showdown even more.