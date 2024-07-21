After Bonding With Caleb Williams Over Monopoly And NBA, Keenan Allen Details Learning Process

Caleb Williams has been the new hope for the Chicago Bears. With the kind of skill he has showcased at the collegiate level, everyone has high expectations from him. And with him becoming a part of the Bears, the QB has gained an amazing mentor in Keenan Allen. In fact the veteran and the rookie bonded over a few board games and the NBA finals. Moreover, Allen has also expressed how he has been sharing his knowledge with the rookie and his own process of learning different plays.

Keenan Allen and Caleb Williams stayed in the same hotel during mandatory minicamp and spent a lot of time together learning the playbook, all while watching the NBA Finals and playing Monopoly Deal. Allen: “I’m not a guy who masters the playbook by any means sitting at home… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 20, 2024

The veteran WR also spoke about the kind of connection he has already begun forming with Caleb. Allen’s style of learning the playbook involves making errors and learning from them. And Williams’ methodology has been conducive to Allen’s process.

As the two bonded over the Monopoly Deal and the NBA Finals, they shared their process of sharing knowledge. While Williams was able to get on the same page as Allen when it came to learning plays, Allen was able to teach Williams some of his experiential knowledge.

A lot of people have counted out the Bears. However, with Williams playing, Chicago fans have some hope. Moreover, the presence of Allen on the team may help the Bears rally. The combination of Allen and DJ Moore on offense will shape out to be one of the best wide-out duos in the league. Allen himself spoke about how they’ll be effective weapons for their new QB.

The weapons in the arsenal of Caleb Williams

Even though Williams is an important piece of the puzzle for the Bears, the new wide-out duo is going to be helpful. While Allen is a new addition to their roster, the existing presence of DJ Moore will definitely go on to shape up a lethal offense. Allen himself sees the duo as one of the best in the league.

Per AtoZSports, he even said, “I don’t even know who else has a duo. Give me another duo. [Miami Dolphins wideouts] Tyreek [Hill] and [Jaylen] Waddle are pretty good. [But] it’s me and D.J., come on, now.”

All in all, it seems like the duo is definitely ready to take the league by storm. And with Williams at the helm, the Bears have evolved into a threatening team in the league. It only remains to be seen how well the duo will work out and how they’ll keep up with other deadly offenses in the league.