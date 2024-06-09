Keenan Allen’s Comment After Catching Pass Divides Caleb Williams & Justin Herbert Fans

Caleb Williams has brought his college hype to the NFL, but his performances in off-season OTAs and training camps have garnered mixed reviews. At times, he has been praised for executing perfect darts; however, other reports have criticized him for throwing picks and incomplete passes. Surprisingly, one such instance of criticism came from Clabe’s teammate, Keenan Allen, in response to one of Williams’ incompletions, instantly sparking a plethora of reactions.

A video recently surfaced on social media where Keenan was heard saying “Hell Nah” to an underthrown pass floated towards him by Williams. It seems the former Chargers wideout appeared surprised to see the Bears’ newly drafted QB unable to accurately target him, even during training without pads or any significant pressure.

Fans, therefore, were quick to remark that Allen seems to be missing his old QB, Justin Herbert, already. Moreover, while some stated that these types of passes should be scrutinized more given the hype around Caleb, others predicted that Keenan would start to dislike Williams only after a few weeks. Additionally, a user pointed out that throwing these passes will get your receiver plowed by the Safety.

There were also a few fans who showed their confidence in Caleb, asserting that Williams is far better than Herbert. Someone even noted that fans are giving too much importance to one misplaced pass. See for yourselves:

There is always a learning curve for any QB coming into the NFL, no matter how good they were in college. Keenan Allen, being a vet, undoubtedly knows that. However, Herbert had one of the best rookie years in recent memory. His ability to consistently throw for over 4000 yards, along with his big frame and strong arm, is one of the reasons why everyone rates him so highly.

Justin Herbert vs. Caleb Williams Stats

Justin Herbert has already positioned himself as a standout QB in the big league with three 4,000-yard+ seasons under his belt. He is one of the most highly rated and highest-paid QBs in the league, while Williams is just starting his journey. So it is unfair to compare them on the pro-football level. But a comparison of their college stats is a fair game.

Herbert, who played for the Oregon Ducks, didn’t light up college with his moderately good stats. After playing for four years, as per Sports Reference, the star QB started 42 games and threw for 10,541 yards with 95 touchdowns, while succumbing to 23 picks. Notably, his stats were impressive enough to be drafted 6th overall in the 2020 draft.

Williams, on the other hand, is coming into the league as the 1st overall draft pick. Having played only three years at the collegiate level, he threw for an impressive 10,082 yards in 37 games. He also tallied 93 touchdowns, while succumbing to 14 picks. Moreover, his college CV includes the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Unanimous All-American, and several other accolades.

What makes it more impressive is that Caleb played for two different schools and systems. In his first year with USC, he threw for over 4500 yards, which the Charger QB never did with the Ducks. However, despite an impressive college career, Herbert is an unproven quantity in the NFL.