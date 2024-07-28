Keenan Allen Details His First Impression of Caleb Williams: “He Can Make Auto Throws”

There’s a buzz in Chicago this year. And fans are dreaming about winning a Super Bowl after 38 years with the number 1 pick Caleb Williams and six-time pro bowler Keenan Allen onboard this year. While Caleb proved his mettle in college football, Allen had an outstanding time with the Chargers before the March 14 trade. Notably, during his Friday appearance on SPEAK, the 32-year-old Allen was asked about his ‘first impression’ of his rookie teammate.

Allen responded by detailing what he saw in the Bears practice camp. He recalled seeing a couple of impressive drives where Caleb made splendid side-arm throws and revisited the throw from the sidelines that the former Chargers WR grabbed on Thursday.

“He (Caleb Williams) can play football. He can make auto throws, he’s smart, he’s a competitor, and he does a lot of things good. Obviously he’s a rookie. So it’s going to take some time to get everything going and you know, he’s showing a lot of potential right now,” details Allen.

Earlier, Allen and Justin Herbert formed a fruitful association with the Chargers. The #13 Wide Receiver had 376 catches for 4.088 yards and scored 25 touchdowns in 52 games with the Chargers #10 quarterback. At present, the Bears Front Office wants Allen to help Caleb Williams by using his experience of playing alongside Herbert.

The fact that Caleb is doing well in the Bears training camp and is receptive to Allen is a piece of good news for the franchise. During the fifth practice of Bears training camp, Caleb made a difficult cross-body throw to Allen, that made him leave his feet. Notably, it hit the veteran in his perfect spot, which was a sight to behold for the Bears fans.

Meanwhile, Allen shed light on the similarities between Herbert and Williams and shared an interesting observation about their mentalities as rookies.

Keenan Allen Compares Justin Herbert’s Rookie Year with Caleb Williams

When former NFL WR James Jones said there were some special moments in the Packers training camp where he felt young Aaron Rodgers was special, Allen detailed his honest thoughts about Caleb and Herbert. His insightful analysis shed light on how rookies think about their game before making it big in the NFL. Allen added;

“I don’t really compare him to Philip. I am really comparing him more to Herbert if anything because of it’s kind of déjà vu. When Herbert started it was the same thing, you know you get those, you get a young guy that’s a rookie, he’s just got to make his way, he’s got to go through these reps and see these looks and see him over and over and over again till he’s comfortable with it and that’s when he can turn into the Aaron Rogers and the Philip Rivers.”

Interestingly, both Caleb Williams and Keenan Allen were not even born when the Bears won a Super Bowl the last time, in 1986. The experienced campaigner will look to turn the tides with Caleb Williams and rewrite history this season.