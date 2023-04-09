After Denying Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors, Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen Soothes Her Taste Buds With “Favorite” Desert Recipe

Gisele Bündchen is a class apart when it comes to fitness. Being one of the top supermodels in the world, she needs to maintain that status no matter what. As one can expect, diet plays a major role in this process. While fitness enthusiasts strictly prohibit the consumption of sweet dishes in their meals, Bündchen can’t help but showcase her obsession with deserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

For the last couple of days, the Brazilian beauty caught headlines after rumors linked her name with billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. She finalized her divorce from the NFL legend Tom Brady last year, and since then, Bündchen has remained a hot topic, with fans constantly checking in on her. Despite all this unnecessary attention, the 42-year-old continues to enjoy life and promote her healthy lifestyle through media channels.

Gisele Bündchen reveals her favorite dessert

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is always active on social media. She often shares glimpses of her personal life through Instagram stories and frequently posts about secret diets on her IG account. In a recent story, Bündchen gave her a detailed recipe to make a chocolate dessert with a coconut base.

She claimed it as one of her favorites and actually prepared the item step by step. It was quite refreshing to see her make the dish with her natural glow and radiance still intact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

One of the primary hindrances during the weight loss journey is the overconsumption of desserts and sweet products. However, Bündchen rules out every other possibility and compensates through her workout sessions.

“I have dessert every day. Every single day! I must be honest with you, my thing is that I have dessert with lunch. I never go a day without dessert because it makes me happy.” Bündchen said in an interview, per wmagazine.com.

Gisele Bündchen quashes all her relationship rumors

The supermodel has a long list of high-profile relationships in the past, and her association with Tom Brady remains the most prominent one. She was married to the NFL legend for 13 years after meeting each other through a common friend in 2006. The duo became life partners in 2009, and share two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 13.

Today they are free birds and can indulge in relationships of their choice; however, they continue to maintain the decorum. Despite getting linked with Soffer, the supermodel quashed all these rumors with her blunt response. “I have zero relationships with him in any way. He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend,” Bündchen said in a recent interview.

“I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s ya old because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous,” she added. It will be interesting to see how long they continue to remain single parents and foster their kids.