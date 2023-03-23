Tom Brady “Warns” Stand-Up Comedians to Keep His Family Aside for the Upcoming Comedy Roast on Netflix

Tom Brady might have divorced his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, but he is still a great family man looking out for his nearest ones. Despite breaking the bond, it appears the veteran has feelings for Bündchen, who recently asked comedians to keep his family aside while making fun of him. Interestingly, the former quarterback will participate in a stand-up comedy show on Netflix.

After giving a brief stint in the NFL arena for more than two decades(23 years), the seven-time Super Bowl Champion has been trying luck in various fields. It turns out, comedy is one of them, and the veteran will actively collaborate with some of the great talents across the world. The only demand he puts forward, don’t make fun of his family.

Is Tom Brady trying to win back Gisele Bündchen?

It’s hard to justify this notion at this point; however, the possibility cannot be neglected. One of the major reasons that ruptured Brady’s marriage life was his obsession with football.

Despite announcing a retirement, the quarterback made a comeback after 40 days. Bündchen, who felt betrayed by this move, resorted to taking a bold decision and went ahead with the dissolution of their marriage.

Even though Brady and his ex-wife have grown apart, both respected each other’s privacy and praised their contributions. While speaking in a recent interview, the former NFL signal-caller reportedly asked the crew members of his forthcoming project to refrain from making jokes about his family instead they can roast him as much as they want.

“Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family!” said the source, per Radaronline.com. “It’s the one rule that’s nonnegotiable,” it added. Certainly, a true gentlemanly gesture from the GOAT.

When Bündchen expressed forever love for Brady

Ever since the divorce drama unraveled on social media, the celebrity couple kept their mum on personal matters. After making a mutual announcement regarding the split, they continued to spend reasonable amounts of time with the kids. Recently, the Supermodel came forward to give a sneak peek into her post-divorce life and spoke about things that affected their marriage.

Despite facing so many setbacks, all she has is just pure love and affection for Brady. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” Bündchen said in an interview, per Vanity Fair.

“I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true,” she added. And that’s something called gratitude toward their loved ones. Hope they move on and cope with this reality.