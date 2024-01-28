After Doing it for Taylor Swift & Simone Biles, Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Kristin Taps Into a New Market With the Help of Klay Thompson

After breaking into NFL fashion big leagues, Kristin Juszczyk doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Shaking up game day fashion with special jersey outfits for top celebs like Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, she is now dressing pro basketballers.

However, this time she could be faithful to the Bay as she dressed Golden State Warriors’ sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Thompson rode in on his bicycle in style, wearing a custom red puffer jacket, Juszczyk’s signature style, ahead of the Golden State’s matchup against the Lakers.

Klay’s jacket was a little more special than the other designs, as it had elements from both the NFL and NBA teams. “Niner gang!” Thompson shouted out as he arrived. “Y’all know what time it is. Niner Faithful. Look at this! Little nice collab. Dubs-Niners. C’mon now.”

The red puffer had huge 49 lettering, for the 49ers, ‘Faithful’ for the Bay fanbase, and the Warriors logo on one sleeve for Klay and a “Do It for The Bay” on the other sleeve. Kristin really thought of everything! The pro hooper proudly showed off the details as he geared up for the upcoming game.

Thompson’s fashion moment couldn’t have come at a more perfect time, with San Francisco readying itself for the upcoming NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. The game is set to take place at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, marking the team’s third consecutive appearance in the championship, with the ultimate goal of securing a spot in Super Bowl LVIII after five years.

Kristin Juszczyk is Popping Off With Her Designs

The wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is perhaps becoming an even bigger star than her pro-athlete husband. Her designs have most of the NFL world in a chokehold. Her own game-day fits which have included jersey-themed corsets, crop tops, and more have become a hit among the female fanbase.

She launched her Designs by Kristin brand during the 2023-24 NFL season and started creating her own NFL gear by reworking old t-shirts and jerseys into fresh designs. Her puffer jackets were an instant hit, starting with Simone Biles’ Packers puffer. Since then, she has been popping off with her designs, especially with Taylor Swift’s 87 puffer. She then designed a Lions puffer for Taylor Lautner, a corset jersey for Olivia Culpo, and now for Klay Thompson.