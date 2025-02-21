Wife Kylie Admits Jason Kelce Used to Take Just “2 Weeks Off” Before Returning to His “Regular Schedule” in the Offseason

The 2024-25 NFL season concluded with the Eagles lifting the Lombardi Trophy, and now we enter the time that fans dread: the offseason.

We might see pictures of our favorite players sitting on tropical Islands and enjoying their free time after another grueling season. But do these footballers turn themselves off and stay on those beaches throughout the off-season? Well no.

Speaking from experience as a retired NFL WAG, Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, during the latest episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, stated that players only have a short window before they have to get back to the routine.

“Offseason I think lots of people don’t realize that most of the guys are, I mean Jason used to take, I would say only two weeks after the season to just sort of decompress and let his body have a break. He would be right back on his lifting schedule and it’s like four days a week and it’s a regular schedule.”

Kristin Juszczyk, who sat down with Kylie, agreed with her, stating that the offseason is short and players don’t get to turn off completely.

Kylie revealed that players and their families don’t go on extended luxurious holidays throughout the offseason. They have a limited window to enjoy the fruits of their labor and spend some quality time together as a family before getting back to a hectic schedule.

Players cannot slack off and still achieve success during the season. Preparation for a successful season never ends, and players have to keep themselves fit and sharp,p at least until they retire.

Someone like Tom Brady used to take it up a notch. During his time in cold New England, he would head down south to Miami to train himself there, and unsurprisingly, players around him like Edelman, Amendola, and Gronk would join him.

He would also focus on his special TB12 diet, which he still does even during the offseason. It’s hard to achieve greatness without going the extra mile.

Seeing how hectic even the offseason is, players have to lean on their wives and girlfriends.

Kylie and Kristin throw light on their role as the NFL Wife

The term WAG—short for “wives and girlfriends” of athletes—has long carried a negative connotation. Fans often associate it with glamorous women who live lavish lifestyles, vacation endlessly, and bask in the spotlight of their superstar partners. However, according to Kylie and Kristin, there’s far more to being an NFL wife than what meets the eye.

Krist stated that, like her, most wives are individuals with amazing careers and lives beyond their husbands’ NFL careers. But still do an amazing job standing behind their man, making sacrifices, and taking care of everything else so that players get to concentrate only on football.

“These women are the backbone of these athletes. They are making everything else spin so they can focus only on their career and being successful on the field. They should be praised for that. It shouldn’t be anything negative. They are holding down the fort, having babies during the season. That in itself is a full-time job.”

Much of the negativity surrounding the term WAG is rooted in misogyny. Many perceive these women as privileged and superficial, assuming they are only in it for money and fame.

This mindset often leads to misplaced sympathy for athletes who commit infidelity or domestic violence, as if marrying a wealthy player somehow means accepting a life of mistreatment.

That’s why it’s refreshing to see Kylie and Krystn challenging these outdated stereotypes and redefine what it truly means to be an NFL wife.