“Real Life Disney Princess”: Kristin Juszczyk Celebrates Olivia Culpo’s Picturesque New England Summer

Ahead of the upcoming NFL Season, which will kick off on September 5, Olivia Culpo decided to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and head to New England, the same place where she tied the knot with NFL star, Christian McCaffrey on June 29, 2024.

Olivia took to Instagram for the photo dump where she looked stunning in a white, mid-length dress with puff sleeves and intricate lace details on the bodice. The dress was cinched at the waist and flowed into a skirt paired perfectly with white-heeled sandals. Her hair was elegantly styled down giving off an air of effortless sophistication.

After the former Miss Universe’s IG Post made it to the internet, her friend and fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk chimed in on the post with a comment referring to Olivia as “A real-life Disney princess!”

Kristin’s comment was followed by compliments from fans and family alike.

One fan couldn’t help but fall in love with Olivia’s beauty, while another pointed out how her chic dress was way better than her long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown.

FYI, earlier, the designer dress had sparked criticisms earlier when Olivia mentioned in a Vogue interview that she aimed to avoid any “sex” appeal, with it.

A third comment was from Christian McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, who left a series of white heart emojis while a different fan mentioned how happy and glowing Olivia seemed ever since she got hitched.

Like Olivia, her friend, Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is no stranger to the spotlight herself. Her reputation soared after she created a Chiefs-themed red puffer jacket for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, during the last NFL season.

Similarly, Kristin also created a custom-designed 49ers-themed jacket for Olivia which the model proudly wore at the 49ers divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January to root for McCaffrey.

The bond between these two women has only grown stronger, with Kristin being included on the exclusive guest list at Olivia and Christian’s wedding.