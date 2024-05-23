After Garnering Immense Success, Brock Purdy Gets Honest On His New Celebrity Status

Brock Purdy has experienced the sweet taste of early fame in his career, despite being labeled as “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 NFL Draft. His breakout performance with the San Francisco 49ers two years in a row brought him to the spotlight. Now that he has achieved celebrity status owing to his recent Super Bowl appearance, it’s obvious that the QB’s life has changed forever.

Advertisement

Brock Purdy is a rather simple and calming personality who keeps his mind centered. However, upon reaching celebrity status it didn’t get overwhelming for him. When asked about the same in his OTA presser the QB admitted to the implications of the speedy fame and how his life has changed for good.

“People come up and want pictures and stuff, and it’s like, dude, I was that kid growing up,” Purdy shared. “I always wanted whoever I was looking up to or whatever to give time and just be a human and talk and take a picture, sign some stuff. So I always remember that.”

#49ers QB Brock Purdy on how he’s adjusted to being recognized on the street and becoming a celebrity in the Bay Area #FTTB pic.twitter.com/oxtFpl0nN4 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 21, 2024

Despite the newfound glory, Brock Purdy remains grounded. He likes keeping things plain and simple, avoiding the glares of a celebrity life.

“It’s a little different, obviously,” Purdy admitted. “But at the end of the day, I try to keep it simple in terms of who I am as a person. I’ve said this a million times, but I just try to be a human.”

Brock Purdy’s humility stands out in an era where athletes often get caught up in the glamour that follows success. Instead, he focuses on maintaining a low profile and staying true to his roots, while also working on himself. The attitude not only connects him to the fans but also presents a solid foundation for his career moving forward. But doesn’t he deserve some offseason fun too?

Brock Purdy Relishes Stress-Free Offseason Celebrating with Teammates

Unlike the last offseason, when Brock Purdy focused on rehabbing his elbow, 2024 allowed him a fun-filled break. In his recent press conference, Purdy mentioned how he has been able to take a leisurely offseason in 2024. He admitted that the downtime has allowed him to celebrate, hang out with his teammates, and enjoy various events. Reflecting on his offseason, Brock Purdy said,

“We’ve been able to enjoy some different events and stuff, having an offseason, you know, not just rehabbing 24/7. So it’s been good to hang out with the guys outside of football and have a little offseason. So it’s been good.”

When asked about the importance of this time for his mental state, Purdy said, “I think it’s huge.”

The year before Brock Purdy’s offseason was spoiled by an intense rehab process. He spent it focusing primarily on building arm strength while trying to fine-tune his game in preparation for his first full season as a starter. He had to visualize and think about his training, waiting for the opportunity to fully engage during training camp. However, this year came without those limitations, which allowed Purdy to focus on gaining harmony in his life as a football player.